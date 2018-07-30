A BIG, HAIRY MEMBER OF CONGRESS

Virginia Congressional Candidate Attacks Her Opponent For His 'Bigfoot Erotica'

​The race for Virginia's 5th congressional district took an extremely weird turn over the weekend, when Democratic candidate Leslie Cockburn tweeted out a screenshot of an Instagram post by her opponent, Denver Riggleman, which she described as "Bigfoot erotica":

 

The art is apparently for a book Riggleman is writing entitled "Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him." There's a lot to unpack there, so we're just... going to leave it.

The Huffington Post's Ashley Feinberg did some digging and this isn't the first time Riggleman has posted a drawing of Bigfoot with an extremely (and one might say disproportionately) large, censored penis: 

 

As to the more substantive attacks in Cockburn's tweet, Virginia Democrats have alleged that Riggleman appeared at a campaign event with Isaac Smith, a white nationalist, and while Riggleman is not actually Corey Stewart's running mate, Democrats are seeking to tie the congressional candidate to Stewart, the GOP's controversial nominee for governor. 

But it seems everyone will be talking about Bigfoot's big, uh, member for the rest of the week. 

