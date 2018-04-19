What Is A 'Bag Of Crap' And Why Do I Want One?

​Woot! is the Grandaddy daily deals site. Started in 2004 and bought by Amazon in 2010, it’s a singular place on the internet: serious deals offered up with a healthy dose of silly. The greatest distillation of Woot’s! M-O is undoubtedly The Bag of Crap.



If you guessed a bag full of crap, congratulations! You’re right! A Bag of Crap (BOC) is a random collection of stuff that Woot! shoves into a box and sells you. BOCs have been around for as long as the site has — back when someone would walk around the warehouse finding random crap to shove in a bag and sell for $10.

There is an “official” BOC Curator who decides what goes in each bag, writes riddles for those lucky enough to win a bag and fields off whiners who complain about getting a “bad BOC.” We imagine most responses go something along the lines of: “You paid money for something explicitly branded as a Bag Of Crap™, and we don’t know what else to tell you ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.”

Just like a ‘Planet Earth’ snow leopard, BOCs are an elusive breed. They’re rare, and they sell out fast — sometimes within 90 seconds. And just like a planet earth snowflake, no two BOCs are the same. Usually, they’re offered up in 500-bag batches, and each one is completely different. We recommend creating a Twitter alert to act fast, or if truly dedicated, downloading the Woot! App to get the jump on the occasional app-only BOC. Here’s another bit of insider information: Woot! tends to offer more BOCs during the holidays and the site’s birthday in July. Dang, is this what Gordon Gekko felt like?

So it is written and so it shall be, these are the BOC words to live by.

I. Thou shalt not be all upset when you find out what’s in this box and how you didn’t even need it in the first place.

II. Thou shalt not expect more than THREE crappy items of dubious origin and the titular bag.

III. Thou shalt do thou’s part and go post about thy bounty in the forums, be thy feelings positive or negative or even if thy cat wanders into the shot.

IV. Thou shalt go right up there and read these commandments a second time before thou has a breakdown about all the junk thou wasted money on. We call it crap for a reason, you know.





Then What Happens?

You’re lucky enough to snag a Bag of Crap, it arrives, then what? Part of the fun, and why people keep coming back, is sharing with and laughing about your bag and everyone else’s. There are pages and pages of forums with Wooters sharing what they scored. A glue gun. A bike lamp. A pallet of car wax!

Post your haul with your pet? You just may receive another package from Woot! with treats and toys for your doggo, pupper cat, fish or iguana. Because it’s never just about the stuff. It’s about the thrill of scoring a bag, the hope you may get something incredible, and the hilarity when you inevitably don’t.

That’s what Woot! is all about: selling you stuff, but making it fun. And connecting you with a bunch of other people who thinking buying stuff should be a little silly, too.



