Trump's Daughter-In-Law Hospitalized After Receiving Letter With White Powder, And Other Trump News From Today

Monday, February 12th — Year 2, Day 22

Trump Daughter-In-Law Hospitalized As Precaution After Receiving Letter With White Powder In It

President Trump's daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, was taken to the hospital as a precaution on Monday after receiving a letter containing white powder, according to US News. The letter, sent to her husband Donald Trump Jr., was postmarked from Boston, and included angry sentiments, according to ABC reporter Aaron Katersky. The BBC reports that Mrs. Trump appears to be in good health. The AP reports that authorities have tested the powder and have not identified any harmful substances in it.

New Trump Plan Won't Seek To Balance Budget

President Trump will unveil a new budget plan Monday that would reduce the federal deficit by $3 trillion over 10 years, but not completely eliminate it, according to Politico. The plan would cut funding to most government programs but would boost funding of the Department of Defense, allocating billions to increased border security, more ICE detention facilities and more military equipment. The plan also allocates $17 billion for opioid-addiction prevention and recovery services.

In Abuse Fallout, Trump Gives His Support To Chief Of Staff Kelly

Despite disturbance throughout the White House concerning the handling of the Rob Porter domestic abuse allegations that became public last week, President Trump instructed aides to express his confidence in chief of staff Kelly in public appearances, according to the New York Times. Despite Trump's public expressions, he has privately discussed potential replacements with staff, and last week, Kelly said he was willing to resign over the scandal.

By July, EPA Chief Scott Pruitt Had Already Spend Nearly $100,000 On First-Class Travel

EPA Chief Scott Pruitt has spent lavishly on first-class travel during his first year in office, according to the Environmental Integrity Project and the Washington Post. A series of receipts from the first half of 2017 show Pruitt frequently spending thousands of taxpayer dollars on first-class travel around the country and the world. On international trips that didn't have any transparent environmental purpose, and frequent domestic trips on the weekend to his home state of Oklahoma, Pruitt frequently flew first class along with a personal security detail, citing security concerns. By July, Pruitt had reportedly spent over $90,000 on travel.

Since Trump Has Taken Office, Noncriminal Immigration Arrests Have Doubled

Since President Trump has taken office, arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement have risen by 40%, and "noncriminal" arrests of those without active criminal charges against them have more than doubled, according to the Washington Post. The 37,734 noncriminal arrests came after President Trump issued conflicting statements on whether or not he would conduct mass deportations during his time in office.



