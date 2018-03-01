Trump Announces Harsh 25% Tariff On Foreign Steel, And Other Trump News

Thursday, March 1st — Year 2, Day 39

Trump Imposes Harsh Tariffs On Steel

President Trump announced large new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum Thursday after tweeting about the industries need of "free, fair and smart trade," according to Bloomberg. Trump said next week he would sign a document making the 25% tariff on steel and the 10% tariff on aluminum official.

The move comes after the Commerce Department concluded that steel imports endangered national security and hurt the US steel industry.

Kushner's Company Received Large Loans After White House Meetings

The Kushner family businesses received multiple large loans from large financial institutions after Trump adviser and son-in-law met with bank officials at the White House, according to The New York Times. The meetings had the pretense of policy discussion and advising, but raise questions around conflicts of interest.

The report comes shortly after the news that Kushner's security clearance was downgraded for reasons believed to be tied to his business entanglements, which have made Kushner a foreign target, according to The Washington Post.

Mueller Investigating Trump's Efforts To Oust Sessions

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating President Trump's apparent efforts last summer to push Attorney General Jeff Sessions out of the White House, according to The Washington Post. Mueller is reportedly looking into whether the behavior was part of a larger effort to obstruct justice.

Sessions had previously recused himself from the Russia investigation, opening the door for the appointment of Robert Mueller. The report comes after Trump issued another attack against Sessions Wednesday over Twitter.

Trump Appears To Move Way Left On Gun Control In School Safety Roundtable

In a meeting with lawmakers Wednesday, President Trump made several shocking statements on gun control, suggesting that the government should take guns away from people deemed mentally ill before "due process" can occur, and explicitly stating that the government and the NRA don't have to "agree on everything." You can find more highlights here.

Hope Hicks Out As Communications Director

One of President Trump's longest-serving aides, Communications Director Hope Hicks, resigned from her post, Wednesday, after she was placed under increasing scrutiny from the Russian investigation and a scandal swirling around her reported boyfriend Rob Porter, reports The New York Times. Both the President and Hicks issued glowing statements about one-another upon news of her departure.



