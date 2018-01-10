Trump Accuses Democrats Of Colluding With Russia, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, January 10th, Day 355.

In Press Conference, Trump Says Democrats Colluded With Russia And DACA Replacement Needs A Wall

In a press conference Wednesday where President Trump answered multiple questions from reporters, he said that Democrats were colluding with Russia (without giving more detail) and refused to commit to a sit-down with Special Investigator Robert Mueller. The statements come amid heightened tensions in the wake of Senator Dianne Feinstein releasing testimony Tuesday that indicated that the FBI was investigating Trump before the release of the Fusion GPS dossier.

Trump also told reporters that any DACA replacement bill needs to have funding for a border wall for him to sign it, clarifying confusion from a Tuesday meeting where Trump appeared to say he would sign a "clean" DACA bill.

Trump Lashes Out After Release Of Fusion GPS Founder's Testimony

Yesterday, Senator Dianne Feinstein (CA) released the transcript of testimony that Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson gave to the Senate Judiciary Committee concerning the Christopher Steele dossier of negative intelligence supposedly gathered on Trump that was commissioned by the firm. According to his testimony, the FBI began its investigation into Trump before they were alerted of the Steele dossier, refuting claims by Republicans that the Steele dossier was central to the opening of the investigation.

In response to the move, President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen filed defamation suits against Fusion GPS and BuzzFeed, who was the first outlet to publish the dossier.

Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted, calling Feinstein's decision to publish "possibly illegal."

The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace. Must have tough Primary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2018

Judge Orders Trump To Re-Start DACA, Trump Tweets Complaint At Wrong Court

Tuesday evening, US District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco ordered the Trump Administration to begin taking applications once again for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children, according to CNBC. The ruling, which comes right as Congress is working to iron out a DACA replacement, said the legal rationale used to end the program was unfounded.

President Trump tweeted criticism of the decision, calling the judicial system "broken and unfair," while referencing the 9th Circuit Appeals Court rather than the district court the ruling was issued from.

It just shows everyone how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th Circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2018

In a second tweet, Trump said Republicans should take control of the Russia investigation.

The single greatest Witch Hunt in American history continues. There was no collusion, everybody including the Dems knows there was no collusion, & yet on and on it goes. Russia & the world is laughing at the stupidity they are witnessing. Republicans should finally take control! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2018

Trump Open To North Korea Talks

President Trump is reportedly open to talks with North Korea, despite frequent bombastic taunting of the country, after the Olympic games in South Korea this winter according to South Korea's presidential office.

Politico reports that Vice President Pence and his wife will lead the delegation to South Korea's Winter Olympics in February.

Trump To Attend Elite Davos Gathering

The White House announced Tuesday that President Trump will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland at the end of the month. The gathering is seen as a conference for the world's elite, many of whom despise Trump. The move clashes with Trump's broadcasted populist image.



