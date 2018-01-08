Trump Team Reportedly Negotiating Trump Interview In Mueller Probe, And Other Trump News From Today

Monday, January 8th, Day 353.

Trump Team Reportedly Negotiating Potential Trump Interview In Mueller Probe

President Trump's legal team is reportedly discussing details of a potential interview with Special Counsel Mueller as part of the investigation into Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election, according to NBC News. Trump's team is reportedly talking about the possibility of having Trump answer questions via writing, rather than sit down for an interview, or provide a sworn affidavit.

Trump Says No Wall, No DACA

During budget negotiations at Camp David over the weekend, President Trump told lawmakers that a replacement for DACA, the program that allows undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to continue to live in the country, would not be negotiated if they didn't fund the creation of a border wall, according to Bloomberg. On Friday, it was reported that President Trump had requested $18 billion to fund the wall during already tense budget negotiations that could trigger a government shutdown by Friday.

Trump Reportedly Doing Less So He Can Watch More TV

President Trump's schedule is shrinking, according to Axios. The president has reportedly blocked 8 AM to 11 AM every day for "executive time," which usually consists of watching TV, tweeting and making phone calls.

Trump Call His Presidency 'Consensual'

On Twitter, President Trump misquoted New York Post writer Michael Goodwin, calling his presidency "consensual" instead of "consequential," and omitting a segment of Goodwin's article that acknowledged "missteps" in the first year. Trump also included the author's email address in the self-congratulatory tweets. Later, he rewrote the tweets to correct the typo and include the "missteps" portion.

“His is turning out to be an enormously consequential presidency. So much so that, despite my own frustration over his missteps, there has never been a day when I wished Hillary Clinton were president. Not one. Indeed, as Trump’s accomplishments accumulate, the mere thought of... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2018







