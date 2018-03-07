Trump To Blame Video Games For Gun Violence, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, March 7th — Year 2, Day 45

Trump Plans To Blame Video Games For Gun Violence

President Trump has arranged a meeting with leaders in the video game industry where he will reportedly argue that virtual entertainment desensitizes people guns and potentially trains them to act out gun violence, according to The Daily Beast.

The meeting, which was announced last week to the surprise of video game industry leaders, comes in the wake of a national discussion on gun control in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

Trump has sent mixed messages on guns since the tragedy, publicly pushing against the NRA in one meeting before quickly announcing his allegiance to the lobbying group and the Second Amendment.

Stormy Daniels Suing Trump

Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who says she had an intimate relationship with Donald Trump during the early years of his marriage to Melania Trump, has sued the president, claiming that he never signed the non-disclosure agreement about their relationship. The agreement was reportedly arranged by Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, who paid Daniels $130,000 for her signature. On copies of the supposed agreement, there are blanks, where "DD" was supposed to sign but didn't.

Top White House Economic Adviser Resigns

President Trump's top economic adviser Gary Cohn resigned Tuesday in the wake of the president's sudden announcement of new tariff's placed on steel and aluminum. Trump's protectionist move was apparently the last straw for Cohn, who had reportedly almost resigned after the president's controversial remarks that seemingly supported white nationalist protesters in Charlottesville.

Jared Kushner To Meet With Mexican President Amid Tensions Over Border Wall

President Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will travel to Mexico Wednesday to meet with the country's president. According to a statement from the Mexican foreign ministry, they will discuss trade, immigration and security.

Trump's Lawyer Got Insider Information On The Russia Probe

A representative of President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, reportedly contacted the lawyer representing a key player in the release of the Christopher Steele dossier, David Kramer, notifying him that he had received leaked information from Kramer's House testimony and asking for access to more information, according to The Daily Beast.

The report could suggest that there are insiders on the House Committee looking out for President Trump's interest, and also shows that Trump's team is willing to go to great lengths for evidence supporting their case.