What To Know About Trump's Pardon Of Conservative Provocateur Dinesh D'Souza

On Thursday morning, President Trump made the surprise announcement via Twitter that he would pardon conservative author Dinesh D'Souza, who was convicted of felony campaign finance violations in 2014.

Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018

Once official, it will be Trump's fifth clemency or pardon granted in a string of controversial decisions. Here's what you need to know about the decision.



Who Is Dinesh D'Souza?

Dinesh D'Souza is a conservative political commentator, author and filmmaker who has written multiple books about Christianity alongside his political titles, which include The Enemy at Home: The Cultural Left and its Responsibility for 9/11 and The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left.

In 2010, an article written by D'Souza that compared Barack Obama's thinking to that of an African tribesman gained wide attention. In it, he dog-whistled to racists and Birthers:

[T]rapped in his father's time machine. Incredibly, the U.S. is being ruled according to the dreams of a Luo tribesman of the 1950s. This philandering, inebriated African socialist, who raged against the world for denying him the realization of his anticolonial ambitions, is now setting the nation's agenda through the reincarnation of his dreams in his son.

In 2016, D'Souza released an inflammatory film "Hillary’s America:"

What Laws Did He Break?

In 2014 D'Souza ran into trouble. In September of that year, the ideologue pleaded guilty to felony campaign finance violations that included arranging for an employee and a girlfriend to donate $10,000 each to friend's political campaign in 2012. D'Souza pledged to reimburse the donations that went towards Republican Wendy Long, who unsuccessfully ran against Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. D'Souza reportedly lied to Long about his associates' ability to pay for the donations themselves.

Ultimately, D'Souza was sentenced to five years probation, which included sleeping for eight months in a community confinement center (he was free to go about his life during the day), and a $30,000 fine. Federal guidelines called for 10 to 16 months in prison.

Throughout the case and after, D'Souza claimed that he was being prosecuted as a political target by the Obama administration, a claim that was rejected and criticized by the judge in the case. D'Souza claims to have evidence supporting his assertion but has never produced it.

Historically, prosecutions for campaign finance violations are rare, but in recent years, the Justice Department has pursued campaign finance cases against Republicans and Democrats.

Political Pardons?

The pardon, which will restore D'Souza's rights despite his felony conviction, is Trump's fifth of a string of politically controversial pardons and commutations.

Trump's first three pardons have been his most controversial. In August 2017, Trump pardoned former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio before he was even sentenced for violating a court order to stop racially profiling Latinos. Arpaio was an early supporter of Trump and is now running for Senate in Arizona.

In March 2017, Trump pardoned navy sailor Kristian Saucier, who was imprisoned after taking photos of classified areas of submarines. Saucier claimed his conviction was a result of a cultural panic following the Clinton email scandal, and argued that what he did was no worse than what Hillary Clinton did.

In April 2018, Trump pardoned Scooter Libby, who served as chief of staff to Dick Cheney. Libby was prosecuted for lying to investigators about his contacts with the media surrounding the leak of CIA officer Valerie Plame's identity. Throughout his presidency, Trump has vehemently targeted and called out "leakers."

It now also appears that Trump may begin pursuing celebrity pardons. On May 24th, Trump pardoned the late boxer Jack Johnson after hearing a plea from Sylvester Stallone, who was caught up in racially motivated policing of "trafficking" white women.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West visited the White House to ask that Trump pardon Alice Marie Johnson, who is serving a life sentence for a drug offense.

According to The Washington Post, Trump is also considering pardoning Martha Stewart and Rod Blagojevich.

Trump is using his pardoning power faster than most presidents in recent history. Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all waited two years before pardoning anyone. After two terms, however, President Obama ended up pardoning over 1,900 people, Bush pardoned 200 people and Clinton pardoned over 450 people.