What Does Michael Cohen's Guilty Plea Mean For Trump? Here's What To Read

On Thursday morning, Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress and the investigators in the Russia collusion probe, particularly about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. It's the second guilty plea from Cohen — the first came in relation to hush money payments made, allegedly, at then-candidate Trump's behest — and this time around, there's also a cooperation agreement between Cohen and the Mueller team. So how big a deal is this?

A Trap For President Trump?

Trump recently submitted written answers to questions from the Mueller team, setting up the possibility that Mueller withheld the Cohen reveal until after Trump's team had committed to an answer on the Trump Tower Moscow project:

The timing of Cohen's guilty plea is significant. It seems that the prosecution team, led by Robert Mueller, the special counsel, delayed Cohen's admission of guilt until after Trump and his legal team had submitted the President's written answers to Mueller's questions, which he did earlier this month. Mueller surely asked Trump about the Moscow negotiation, and the President's answers were likely locked in before he and his lawyers could factor in Cohen's admissions. If those answers were to conflict with Cohen's latest version of events, it would potentially be a matter of great peril for the President.

[The New Yorker]

First, Trump recently turned in his written answers to Mueller. If Mueller asked about the Moscow Trump Tower deal and Trump lied, saying that it had ended in January, that would be a strong basis for a perjury charge. Trump might say that he didn't know Cohen was continuing in talks with Russia, but the tantalizing detail from the indictment, namely that Cohen communicated with Individual 1 (presumably Trump) three times, suggests that Mueller may have some definitive evidence of the conversations. (Did Cohen tape them?) The Post reports: "Prosecutors seemed to make a point in the document of emphasizing how Cohen had talked with Trump himself — whom they didn't name — about the project."



[Washington Post]

Mueller Might Be Doing An End-Around On Acting AG Mathew Whitaker

It's unclear what will happen when Mueller wraps up his investigation and submits his final report — especially in light of Mathew Whitaker's appointment as acting attorney general — but Mueller's team might be working a longer strategy:

[The Atlantic]

Cohen's Admission Lends Credence To Collusion Motivations

Apart from a desire to win the election, the business possibilities of Trump Tower Moscow could have given Trump a reason to work with Russia during the campaign:

Had the project died in January, 2016, as Cohen originally claimed, it might have been a small story. For Mueller and others investigating contacts between the President’s business, his campaign and the Kremlin, the disclosures from Cohen give the story potentially vast importance. If the deal had ended, as Cohen originally claimed, in January, 2016, it could be brushed aside. But we now know that it continued during the crucial months when Trump's Presidential campaign shifted from a long-shot joke to a serious effort. We now see that the leadership of the Trump Organization — including Trump himself — were aware of Cohen’s efforts to make contact with Putin, and that the Kremlin shifted from indifference to enthusiasm as Trump's political fortunes grew.

[New Yorker]

Cohen's corrections shed new light on emails exchanged by Felix Sater and Cohen that were previously revealed:

Felix Sater, a Russian immigrant and a former broker for the Trump Organization, pitched a real estate deal in Russia to Cohen in 2015, arguing that it would help get Trump elected president, according to emails the Trump Organization provided last year to the House Intelligence Committee. "Buddy our boy can become President of the USA and we can engineer it," Sater wrote in an email to Cohen dated Nov. 3, 2015. "I will get all of Putins team to buy in on this, I will manage this process."

While Trump signed a "letter of intent" to pursue the project, Cohen told Congress that it never went anywhere and that he discussed it with Trump only three times. Cohen also suggested at the time that Sater had oversold his connections.

[Politico]

It's Likely Not The Last We'll Hear From Cohen

A former federal prosecutor says Thursday's arraignment is indicative of more to come:

Dan Goldman, a former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York where he focused on organized crime, said he believes that the plea agreement is "a prelude to forthcoming indictments and other investigative steps. Before using information from a cooperating witness, prosecutors generally like to "lock in' the witness through a guilty plea," Goldman said. "So I would expect more to come arising out of, at least in part, Michael Cohen's cooperation."



[The Atlantic]

At the New York Times, Barry Berke, Noah Bookbinder and Norman Eisen write that the presence of a cooperation agreement in this plea deal is an indication that Mueller's team is getting useful information from him:

Mr. Cohen's plea agreement and accompanying cooperation are also of profound importance for what they don't cover. When Mr. Cohen pleaded guilty to tax and campaign finance charges in August, he did so without the benefit of a cooperation agreement. Now that he has one, it is safe to assume that Mr. Mueller's team has found his cooperation valuable and thinks it will help build a case against other targets. That cooperation will almost certainly involve topics beyond those mentioned in the documents filed Thursday.



[New York Times]​