The Creators Of 'Westworld' Pranked Their Superfans With A Very Clever Rickroll

Yesterday, "Westworld" co-creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan took to Reddit for an AMA​ where they made an intriguing, counterintuitive proposition: to protect the rest of the internet from spoilers for season 2, they could release a video spoiling the entire thing. If the twists and turns of the season were publicly available, select moderators of popular discussion forums like r/Westworld could separate genuine fan theory posts from those that would spoil future episodes.

Not a horrible idea considering that the seasons of "Game of Thrones" following the original books were kept surprising in a similar manner (which Nolan and Joy cited in their post) and that a lot of people — really, a lot — guessed the twists of the "Westworld" season 1 finale well in advance. So, did the creators release their spoiler video?

Nope. Watch this 25-minute video 'til the 1:35 mark and you'll see what's up:

Ah, a sophisticated Rickroll followed by some good dog footage. Credit to the "Westworld" crew for going the extra mile, but nothing beats the original...