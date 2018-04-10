WE'RE NO STRANGERS TO THIS JOKE

The Creators Of 'Westworld' Pranked Their Superfans With A Very Clever Rickroll

Yesterday, "Westworld" co-creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan took to Reddit for an AMA​ where they made an intriguing, counterintuitive proposition: to protect the rest of the internet from spoilers for season 2, they could release a video spoiling the entire thing. If the twists and turns of the season were publicly available, select moderators of popular discussion forums like r/Westworld could separate genuine fan theory posts from those that would spoil future episodes.

Not a horrible idea considering that the seasons of "Game of Thrones" following the original books were kept surprising in a similar manner (which Nolan and Joy cited in their post) and that a lot of people — really, a lot — guessed the twists of the "Westworld" season 1 finale well in advance. So, did the creators release their spoiler video?

Nope. Watch this 25-minute video 'til the 1:35 mark and you'll see what's up:

 

Ah, a sophisticated Rickroll followed by some good dog footage. Credit to the "Westworld" crew for going the extra mile, but nothing beats the original...

Mathew Olson is an Associate Editor at Digg.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
TOOLS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Project Management Is Never Just About Managing Projects

8 diggs monday.com
Monday.com’s project management dashboard helps you collaborate with teammates in an easy and fully customizable way. Leaning on intuitive visuals, Monday.com helps you ingest project tracking and teamwork and client reporting in a single glance.
MYSTERY MARINER

5 diggs seattlemet.com
More than a year after a Seattle-based crabber vanished in Alaska's Bering Sea, its final hours remain a mystery. The surviving family of the Destination's crew — and one intrepid investigator — seek to uncover the secrets the ocean still keeps.