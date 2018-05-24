Weezer Just Trolled Their Fans By Covering A Toto Song... But Not The Right One

For close to half a year, one persistent teenage Weezer fan (yeah, there are still teenage Weezer fans) has been trying to get the band to cover Toto's most enduring hit — that song, of course, being "Africa."

For months now, Mary, the fan behind @weezerafrica and #WeezerCoverAfrica, has been dutifully petitioning the band for a cover of "Africa," but as the days have worn on Mary has suggested that any response from the band to her campaign might be satisfactory.

150 days since the #WeezerCoverAfrica mission began — weezer cover africa by toto (@weezerafrica) May 4, 2018

i'm the alpha #WeezerCoverAfrica account and will fight everyone — weezer cover africa by toto (@weezerafrica) May 10, 2018

i would take anything at this point#WeezerCoverAfrica https://t.co/IXeIspSSSt — weezer cover africa by toto (@weezerafrica) May 8, 2018

This morning, the band finally released its cover of a Toto song, but not the one Mary was hoping for. Please try to enjoy Weezer's cover of Toto's lesser hit, "Rosanna."

For what it's worth, Mary seems to be taking the band's prank in stride.

We hope that Mary knows what she must do is right — sure as Kilimanjaro rises like Olympus above the Serengeti. She must continue the #WeezerCoverAfrica campaign. It's gonna take some time to get the cover we've never had.