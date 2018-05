Last week, Weezer trolled their fans — including one particularly persistent fan​ — by releasing a cover of Toto's "Rosanna" in response to a months-long #WeezerCoverAfrica campaign.

It seems that was merely an appetizer before the main course. Here, for all of us to enjoy from now 'til the end of time, is Weezer's cover of "Africa" by Toto.

Before we rush to demand another cover from Weezer, let's just chill for a bit and jam out to this one.

i don't know what's next. just let me enjoy this for a while.#WeezerCoverAfrica — weezer cover africa by toto (@weezerafrica) May 29, 2018