I Love WebsiteChefs.com, A Simple Digital Marketing Website

​There are a lot of websites on the internet. Some of them are good. Some of them are bad. This morning, food writer Peter Meehan, using a bad website, posted a link to a "great" website.

Given Meehan's endorsement, I clicked on the link to the website and was treated to this:

I think this is beautiful. It's a refreshing time capsule of a website that is firmly planted in the internet of 2008. Most folks, when waxing nostalgic about what the internet used to be, will bring up the website for the film "Space Jam", for reasons that have already been throughly covered — in short it's a website that hasn't changed since it was first put on the internet in 1996.

Personally, Website Chefs seems more of-the-internet than Space Jam. It espouses some vague-as-heck digital marketing service that's seemingly aimed to swindle small business owners who "need to figure out how to get on The Facebook." It has that very 2008-aesthetic of plastering social media website logos everywhere and stock images compressed, distorted and clearly stubbornly bent to the high-concept, yet unskilled art direction of someone who only has access to Microsoft Word.

But aside from that '00s non-aesthetic of journeyman web design enabled by online HTML tutorials and WordPress templates, Website Chefs has what most of its ilk don't: an interesting and coherent brand. While competitors might extend their grift into the very name — branding themselves something impressive yet incomprehensible to luddites like Net Marketing Guru or Social Media Technicians — by using something as common and knowable as cooking, Website Chefs seems to want to bridge the gap between swindler and sucker. Maybe they don't even view their clients as suckers! Would a chef want to cook up something that was inedible? Of course not! It must follow, then, that the website chef would not want to do the same.

I mean, just watch their promotional video featuring a digital chef speaking in a digital voice about how "Just like every great chef, we have a few secret ingredients that will let us set you apart from your competitors."



Website Chefs seems to be related to something called the Moby Mobile Platform, which from what I can decipher from their website, seems to be the mobile version of Website Chefs and also offers some sort of QR-code based coupon system? Moby also is connected to a YouTube channel named MOBY CONCIERGE, which posts videos in the same style and format as the above, except for hotels and insurance agents mostly located in upstate New York and Long Island.

Who exactly is running this operation? A whois search only returns info to a service that conceals such personal information, but we do know that websitechefs.com was created as early as 2009 and was updated as recently as April 21, 2018. A phone number listed on the website returns a YellowPages listing for a residence in New York's Orange County, but before we get all internet detective about a mildly-ironically-amusing website, just know that someone is probably running this out of their home in earnest.

And honestly, unlike the weird algorithm-fueled money grabs of exploiting YouTube videos for kids, or trying to use viral personal accounts of tragedy to sell diet pills, Website Chefs just seems like someone trying to run a small business building workable websites and creating social media pages for other small businesses. How could anyone who uses making a good sandwich as suitable analogy for making a good website want to pull a fast one on you?

It really is just a great website.