This Webcam Arpeggiator Is So Cool You'll Actually Want To Take The Tape Off Yours

I'm not at tape-over-my-webcam Mark Zuckerberg levels of cautiousness (there's a guy who should know a thing or two about surveillance) but I know plenty of folks out there are. Even if you're worried that your personal FBI agent will see you fooling around for a bit, you should remove that little square of tape and check out programmer Jake Albaugh's very cool webcam arpeggiator.

Made this thing last night that uses the hue of your webcam to change the chord of an arpeggiator.https://t.co/ajMlhdmzDl pic.twitter.com/bq0zq6wvRB — jake albaugh (@jake_albaugh) March 27, 2018

Albaugh's web application takes the feed from your webcam, averages out the colors the camera sees and then adjusts the chord the arpeggiator plays based on the predominant hue of the frame. You can manipulate it by messing around with whatever you've got at hand — which I did here at the Digg office, looking like a weirdo as I held up sticky notes, a stuffed tiger and my own hand right up to my webcam to adjust the output. The application immediately reminded me of how Neil Harbisson, the "world's first official cyborg," senses color: via a sensor implanted in the back of his head, Harbisson can hear different colors (though I imagine his sensory experience is not quite so musical).



If you play around with it and have difficulty getting the right-hued chord to play, your webcam is probably the culprit. "The white balance of your webcam has a lot to do with the hues that the program reads," said Albaugh when asked if he had any tips for playing around with the arpeggiator. "If you can control that and make it more neutral, you'll get results closer to what you are expecting." Albaugh whipped up this simple controller that you can open on your phone to manipulate the arpeggiator more consistently — just hold your phone up to your webcam and cycle through the colors. Sure enough, my webcam's white balance is a little off, reading every hue it sees as a little bit "cooler" or more blue than it really is.

The webcam arpeggiator is neat on its own, but if you get tired of its single pleasant loop you can experiment with Albaugh's more sophisticated arpeggiator tool, which gives you fine-grain control over everything from the BPM to the specific arpeggio style and number of steps.

Albaugh says he didn't get inspiration for his webcam project from any particular place, but he pointed me in the direction of another awesome webcam demo by Johan Karlsson: an emulator of those freaky pin impression toys. Keep the tape off for a little while longer, crank up the Nine Inch Nails and go wild (all for your FBI agent's enjoyment, of course).

Jokes aside, I had to know where Albaugh stands on the webcam tape issue. "I tape both my webcams," Albaugh says. "I don't know how tinfoil hat that is, but I'd rather be safe than sorry." Fair enough — but at least projects like his and Karlsson's remind us that our webcams are more than just a tool of the surveillance state.​