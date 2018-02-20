This Wearable Delivers On Its Health Promises

The Oura ring is a ring-shaped wearable that monitors your lifestyle to ultimately guide you to more restorative sleep. It’s one of the smallest and most accurate wearables ever manufactured. While it’s easy to be enamored by the Oura ring’s design, just know that’s the least interesting thing about it.

Sleep is the most important way our body recovers. It’s when our brain flushes out toxins, our tissues repair and how our nervous and immune systems keep balanced. Better sleep means a healthier you, and a healthier you means better sleep. It’s a cycle. Oura’s mission is to aid and inform that cycle in a way that seamlessly integrates into how you already live your life.

During the night, the Oura ring tracks your sleep quality, sleep stages (deep, REM, light and wakefulness), resting heart rate and heart rate variability as well as body temperature. You can also see your resting ​​heart​​rate ​​and ​​heart ​​rate variability ​​on-demand ​​during​​ the ​​day during naps, meditation or relaxation exercises.

Armed and informed with all that data, the Oura ring does what no other wearable on the market has yet been able to do: provide actionable insights on how to improve your health.

This is not one-metric-fits-all monitoring. Gathering data over days, weeks, months, the Oura ring helps you find your daily “readiness” score. Some days you’re physically or mentally ready to give it all you got. Some days you need to slow it down and get a bit more rest. By tracking your physiological signals throughout the day and night, the Oura ring helps you find your unique, optimal daily rhythm.

One of the most telling metrics the Oura ring tracks is your resting heart rate (RHR). Your RHR is how many times your heart beats per minute while you’re at complete rest. The healthier you are, the more blood your body can pump with each heartbeat. To learn what your healthy RHR looks like, you need to keep track of your data history (which Oura ring does). But one sign of good recovery is that your RHR reaches its lowest point during the first half of the night.

Oura measures your RHR all night long to get an accurate average. From that nightly average, you get a picture of your body’s overall health for the next day. Despite even the best efforts to keep your RHR low, life gets in the way. Anything from a late-night meal to a late-night workout can raise your RHR. The Oura ring tells you where you’re at each morning and how to best spend the day to get you back where you want to be.

