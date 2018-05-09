This Dramatic Lip Sync Of Tyra Banks' 'We Were All Rooting For You' Speech Is Better Than The Original

If there are two constants in gay culture from the last five years, they'd have to be the lip sync and the Tyra Banks "we were all rooting for you" GIF. While each symbol holds special significance in the gay community, being deployed at every chance possible, they were too pure to put together... until now. Iconoclast, comedian and podcast host Bowen Yang finally brought the two great gay institutions together in one epic lip sync.

when u gay pic.twitter.com/3q5yJHxIGP — Bowen Yang (@bowenyang) May 5, 2018

The original speech was delivered than none other than Tyra Banks on "America's Next Top Model" when she eliminated Tiffany Richardson in show's fourth season. Tiffany had been brought back after being eliminated in the previous season for pouring a drink on another person in a bar fight. Tyra was clearly upset that Tiffany didn't fit into the comeback narrative that she was trying to craft, and so a meme was born.

Since the epic elimination, the speech has been replayed in forums, Slack channels, Twitter feeds and anywhere else you can think of on the internet to comedic effect. Even Tyra has gotten in on the fun, re-enacting portions of the scene in 2012 and 2017.

Alas, "America's Next Top Model" is over, and slowly fading from memory, but thanks to Bowen Yang, we can relive part of its epic history.



