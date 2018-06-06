Good Dog Takes Dainty Little Bites Of Watermelon Like The Perfect Gentleman He Is

Dogs are not generally known for eating neatly. Scarfing down dinner while violently strewing kibble all over the place is more like it.
Cheshire is not like other dogs — at least, not when he's eating watermelon.
Such a tidy, polite boy.
