Good Dog Takes Dainty Little Bites Of Watermelon Like The Perfect Gentleman He Is

​Dogs are not generally known for eating neatly. Scarfing down dinner while violently strewing kibble all over the place is more like it.

Cheshire is not like other dogs — at least, not when he's eating watermelon.

The way my dog eats watermelon is everything 😂 pic.twitter.com/DOnklK9uEP — jenelle (@JenelleBnstr) June 5, 2018

Such a tidy, polite boy.

