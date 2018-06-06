MISS MANNERS WOULD APPROVE

Good Dog Takes Dainty Little Bites Of Watermelon Like The Perfect Gentleman He Is

​Dogs are not generally known for eating neatly. Scarfing down dinner while violently strewing kibble all over the place is more like it.

Cheshire is not like other dogs — at least, not when he's eating watermelon.

 

Such a tidy, polite boy.

[Jennelle Bannister]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
INVESTMENT WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Invest In Solar, Pay For Netflix, Spotify And Amazon Prime

2 diggs wundercapital.com
It’s a common misconception that you have to sacrifice returns to invest in a “good cause.” Wunder Capital connects investors with solar projects that need financing, offering projected returns of up to 7.5% annually.
FATAL MALFUNCTIONS

1 digg BBC
The lethal injection brought an end to the macabre executions of the past. But after a string of botched deaths, its humanity is being brought into question. Is there another option?