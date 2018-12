We all know that plants need water to live, and that a well-watered plant looks much happier than a dry plant. But unless you like to stare at your plants all day long (hey, we won't judge), the actual transition from "sad plant" to "happy plant" is probably not something you've ever seen before. Well, now you have:

8-hour time lapse of a droopy plant after being watered pic.twitter.com/F5SFBXZ59k — Carl Forrest (@CarlForrest) December 15, 2018

[Twitter]