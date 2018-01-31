NO RAIN ON THIS PARADE

Vibe Out To This Perfect, Serene And Somehow Dry Waterfall Swing Set

You know when it looks like things are heading in an awful direction and then they just magically... work out perfectly?

This beautiful looping GIF is that, but over and over again until the sun burns out. Let a deep sense of calm (but no water) wash over you and enjoy:

Swinging Between the Rains from r/oddlysatisfying
 


Upon closer inspection, it appears this beautiful piece of playground art is not new. A design firm called Dash 7 Design built it in 2012 and displayed it at the World Maker Faire in New York. Here's a video of the installation from the exhibition1:



You can read more about the project at its website2 or over CityLab. Or, you could always just flip on some rainy day ambient sound and vibe out while staring at the GIF like we're about to again...


[Via Reddit]

1 Which also happens to be where the above perfect GIF is from.

2 Very 2012

Joey Cosco is an Associate Social Media and Video Editor at Digg.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
HARASSMENT IN THE WILD

27 diggs Outside Online
An investigation of sexual harassment in outdoor workplaces, where unwanted advances, discrimination and assault are a frequent and destructive occurrence for far too many women.
ESSENTIALS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Everything On This Site Is $3. Seriously

29 diggs brandless.com
This company sells essentials that are sourced from quality places and stripped of their branding for one low price of $3. Yes, everything is $3. All 250+ of their organic, gluten-free, non-gmo essentials. And for every purchase, they donate a meal with Feeding America.
RIPPING BODICES (AND WHITE SUPREMACY)

7 diggs BuzzFeed
Romance fans have long loved the genre for its unapologetic celebration of female power and sexuality. Now more and more writers are beginning to consider the ways in which their work can offer not just a happy ending, but a powerful statement.