Vibe Out To This Perfect, Serene And Somehow Dry Waterfall Swing Set

You know when it looks like things are heading in an awful direction and then they just magically... work out perfectly?

This beautiful looping GIF is that, but over and over again until the sun burns out. Let a deep sense of calm (but no water) wash over you and enjoy:





Upon closer inspection, it appears this beautiful piece of playground art is not new. A design firm called Dash 7 Design built it in 2012 and displayed it at the World Maker Faire in New York. Here's a video of the installation from the exhibition :





You can read more about the project at its website or over CityLab. Or, you could always just flip on some rainy day ambient sound and vibe out while staring at the GIF like we're about to again...





[Via Reddit]