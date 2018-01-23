FLIP AND FILL

Finally, Someone's Taken Water Bottle Flipping To The Next Level

Bottle flipping is a good internet challenge. Eminently approachable, all you need is a partly full bottle of water and a deep, burning desire to toss that bottle end over end such that it lands on it's bottom. 

But bottle flipping has gotten stale — how many times can a bottle sticking the landing bring us joy? So finally, someone has leveled up, combining bottle flipping with an automatic water bottle filler. It may not be the most pragmatic way to re-hydrate, but it is the most internet way:

 

[Via Twitter]

