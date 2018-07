While playing Ubisoft's Silicon Valley-set open world hacker game, Ben Peter Griffin (@GameGriffin on Twitter) noticed that the AI pedestrians always make an odd detour on the stairs that run along San Francisco's famously twisty street:

So I was playing Watch Dogs 2 and I noticed that, for some reason, pedestrians prefer an alternate route to these particular stairs. pic.twitter.com/9uAqfGyyfo — Ben Peter Griffin (@GameGriffin) July 23, 2018

Honestly, most "Watch Dogs 2" players probably wouldn't think twice about hopping a fence so casually, so why should the digital citizens of San Francisco behave any differently? Maybe they've all been programmed to have the same favorite Vine.

