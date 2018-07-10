Washington Post Reporter Gets Fooled By An Old Clickhole Article, Writes An Article About It

ClickHole — the Onion's offshoot aimed at satirizing online media like BuzzFeed — has been around ​for 4 years, literally decades in internet time. So you'd think that a writer at the Washington Post (and presumably, the editor reviewing that writer's work), would know that things published on ClickHole are not, in fact, real.

But apparently that's not the case, because a ClickHole article "written" by Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong back in February 2017 surfaced in the Washington Post's daily Morning Mix column and, uh, take a look:

To be fair, the ClickHole article is very good (as most ClickHole content is), but a couple things:

Literally everyone knew "American Idiot" was about Bush when the song came out. It was not subtle. At all.



The ClickHole article is from 2017, yet the Post treats it like a new revelation.



How do you see related stories like this and think, yes, I am on a reputable news site:





At any rate, the article has now been update with the following correction:

Correction: This story has been updated to remove material attributed to a satirical Web publication, Clickhole, which should not have been treated seriously.



Indeed.