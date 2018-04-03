British Police Release Comically Terrible Police Sketch, Internet Has A Field Day With It

You know the old saying: if you can't do the time, don't do the crime. We'd just like to tack onto the end of that: also avoid committing any crimes if you have a big dumb stupid face.

This morning the police department for Warwickshire, a relatively small county in the West Midlands of England, issued this e-fit for a wanted burglar and, well...

He has a big dumb stupid face:

We've issued an efit for of a suspect in a distraction burglary in Stratford in February. If you have any information please contact us. https://t.co/NipFniL1ed pic.twitter.com/oGiYfxIi2e — Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) April 3, 2018





Naturally, Twitter roasted the hell out of the perp::

I’ve found the dirty dawg 😬 pic.twitter.com/M8silZuG0r — ƧИIᙠИIЯᎮ ™ (@Grinbins) April 3, 2018





I think I have a lead pic.twitter.com/s9gTnt4gUx — Dr Congo (@congo_doc) April 3, 2018









you sure he isn't a cat burglar? pic.twitter.com/HIJVLvguzM — TRUNCH (@Trunch81) April 3, 2018





To be fair, this illustration really does look like an attempt to sell discount toothpaste:









There was also a little roastage aimed at the police department:

Is there another vacancy for an Efit designer?



👀😂 pic.twitter.com/voGdL5sD3L — RichardBurn🐝 (@SarcasmGene) April 3, 2018





In a clarifying follow-up tweet, the Warwickshire PD said it knew what it was getting itself into, but they still need to find the bloke, so they posted the image anyway.

We can confirm that this is real and that we anticipated the attention! But jokes aside, it was created from a description provided and it's serious as a woman was victim of a horrible crime. Hopefully the attention will mean we identify the offender/bring him to justice quicker — Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) April 3, 2018





Hopefully they catch him. And hopefully he can see a dentist/oral surgeon while he's behind bars.



Seriously though, if you have any information about this guy, you can submit it here. Burglary is a serious crime, even if the person committing it has a big dumb stupid face.