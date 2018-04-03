British Police Release Comically Terrible Police Sketch, Internet Has A Field Day With It

You know the old saying: if you can't do the time, don't do the crime. We'd just like to tack onto the end of that: also avoid committing any crimes if you have a big dumb stupid face.
This morning the police department for Warwickshire, a relatively small county in the West Midlands of England, issued this e-fit for a wanted burglar and, well...
He has a big dumb stupid face:
Naturally, Twitter roasted the hell out of the perp::
To be fair, this illustration really does look like an attempt to sell discount toothpaste:
There was also a little roastage aimed at the police department:
In a clarifying follow-up tweet, the Warwickshire PD said it knew what it was getting itself into, but they still need to find the bloke, so they posted the image anyway.
Hopefully they catch him. And hopefully he can see a dentist/oral surgeon while he's behind bars.
Seriously though, if you have any information about this guy, you can submit it here. Burglary is a serious crime, even if the person committing it has a big dumb stupid face.