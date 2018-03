​What's the most acrobatics-compatible aparatus on your average elementary school playground? Definitely not the kickball diamond. Possibly the slide. Monkey bars? Maybe.

Oh, wait, we got it: a big old chain link swing next to an olympic grade wall trampoline. That must be it.

Just watch acrobat and Instagram star Elijah Noel Holt do his thing on this wall tramp conveniently located right next to a massive swing:

A post shared by Elijah Noel Holt (@the.incredible.holt) on Mar 23, 2018 at 11:28am PDT





Recess is in session.





