The Supreme Court Just Let States Purge Your Voter Registration If You Don't Vote. Here's What's Going On

This morning, the Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision that states may remove people from voter rolls if they don't vote and don't reply to a notice in the mail asking if they want to stay registered. Voting rights advocates say that the ruling will result in the disenfranchisement of thousands of mostly low-income and nonwhite voters and could throw future elections to Republicans. Here's what you need to know.

A Federal Law Prohibits States From Purging Voters For Not Voting

The key question in today's Supreme Court case was whether an Ohio law violates the 1993 National Voter Registration Act, which explicitly says that states may not remove voters from voter rolls just because they don't vote.

Husted v. A. Philip Randolph Institute, Monday's case, involves an unambiguous clause of the National Voter Registration Act, a federal law passed in 1993 to protect the franchise. The NVRA prohibits any state from removing a registrant from the federal roll "by reason of the person's failure to vote." Congress intended this provision to protect Americans' right to vote and not to vote, barring states from implementing a "use it or lose it" policy that punished infrequent voters. For more than two decades, states have maintained their voter rolls without violating this provision. Most states use the Postal Service's national change of address service to identify voters who might have moved or died, then sends these voters notices to determine whether they wish to maintain their registration. If voters fail to return these notices and fails to vote in two consecutive federal elections, the NVRA allows them to be removed from the rolls.



[Slate]

The Plaintiff Skipped One Presidential Election And Two Midterm Elections

Under Ohio law, voters are sent a notice if they fail to vote in a single federal election. If they fail to respond to the notice saying that they want to stay registered, they are purged from the voter rolls after four years. A man named Larry Harmon sued the state after he discovered that he couldn't vote after skipping one presidential election and two midterm elections.

The lead plaintiff in the case, Larry Harmon, is a software engineer from the Akron area, who normally votes in presidential election years, but not the midterms. In 2012, neither Barack Obama nor Mitt Romney excited him, so he decided not to vote.

When he did decide to vote a couple of years later, he found he was no longer registered. He had been purged from the voter rolls, because he hadn't voted in the previous two elections.

[NPR]

A Lower Court Ruled Against Ohio And Allowed Thousands Of Votes To Be Counted In 2016

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Ohio, saying that its law violated the National Voter Registration Act. As a result, thousands of people who had been removed from Ohio's voter rolls had their votes counted in the 2016 election. (Trump won the state by about 447,000 votes.)

Without that decision, "the ballots of more than 7,500 eligible Ohioans would have gone uncounted in the November 2016 election," Mr. Harmon's lawyers at Demos, a liberal think-tank, and the American Civil Liberties Union wrote in a Supreme Court brief.

A Reuters study in 2016 found that at least 144,000 people were removed from the voting rolls in recent years in Ohio's three largest counties, which are home to Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus.

[The New York Times]

The Supreme Court's Conservative Justices Ruled That Ohio's Law Does Not Violate The NVRA

Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority, asserted that Ohio's law does not violate the National Voter Registration Act because it doesn't use failure to vote as the only reason for purging a voter — instead, he wrote, "it removes registrants only when they have failed to vote and have failed to respond to a change-of-residence notice."

Alito emphasized the ruling was based on whether or not Ohio's process violated federal law, not if it was good policy or not.

"What matters for present purposes is not whether the Ohio Legislature overestimated the correlation between nonvoting and moving or whether it reached a wise policy judgment about when return cards should be sent," he wrote.



[CNN]

Ohio Republicans Say Their Law Prevents Voter Fraud — But Voter Fraud Isn't A Real Threat

Jon Husted, Ohio's Republican secretary of state, has said that the law is intended to "make it easy to vote and hard to cheat." But voter fraud is vanishingly rare.

A 2012 investigation by the News21 journalism project looked at all kinds of voter fraud nationwide, including voter impersonation, people voting twice, vote buying, absentee fraud, and voter intimidation. It confirmed that voter impersonation was extremely rare, with just 10 credible cases.

But the other types of fraud weren’t common either: In total, the project uncovered 2,068 alleged election fraud cases from 2000 through part of 2012, covering a time span when more than 620 million votes were cast in national general elections alone. That represents about 0.000003 alleged cases of fraud for every vote cast, and 344 fraud cases per national general election, in each of which between 80 million and 135 million people voted. The number of fraudulent votes was a drop in the bucket.

[Vox]

Ohio's Law Disproportionately Targets People Who Tend To Vote Democratic

Critics say the real intent of the law is not to prevent voter fraud, but to prevent likely Democratic voters from casting ballots.

Republicans didn't develop an interest in purging because they have a deep and heartfelt concern that voter rolls may include extraneous entries, people who have moved or died and thus won’t show up to the polls but still take up a line in a database somewhere. They're taking this step because voter purges — like voter ID laws, like restricting early voting, like limiting the number of polling locations — offer an opportunity to make it harder for people who might vote Democratic to cast a ballot, especially African-Americans. It's a way to maintain power, not by governing effectively or persuading voters of their merit, but by putting a thumb on the electoral scale.

And they know well how useful purges can be for them; a purge of Florida's rolls before the 2000 election that was riddled with errors which just happened to disenfranchise thousands of African-Americans quite literally made George W. Bush the president of the United States.

[The Washington Post]​





Let this ruling serve as a reminder: If you want to vote this fall, make sure you're registered to vote!