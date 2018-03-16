'YOU MUST BE CINDERELLA'

UMBC Just Beat Virginia To Become The First 16-Seed To Ever Beat A 1-Seed — Watch The Highlights

A 16-seed has never won an men's NCAA tournament game. Ever. A select few have gotten close over the decades, but the 1-seed has always prevailed. 

That all changed on Friday night, when UMBC (that's University of Maryland Baltimore County) beat the Virginia Cavaliers (who went 31-2 during the regular season). Sorry, they didn't beat Virginia — they destroyed them, 74-54.

The star of the game was Retrievers guard Jairus Lyles, who scored 28 points despite battling through cramps throughout the second half. Here are the highlights:

 

And here are the final seconds and the post-game celebration from UMBC:

 


The other winner of the night? UMBC Athletics' Twitter account, which spent the second half dunking on the haters:

 
 
 

Amazing. 

