UMBC Just Beat Virginia To Become The First 16-Seed To Ever Beat A 1-Seed — Watch The Highlights

A 16-seed has never won an men's NCAA tournament game. Ever. A select few have gotten close over the decades, but the 1-seed has always prevailed.

That all changed on Friday night, when UMBC (that's University of Maryland Baltimore County) beat the Virginia Cavaliers (who went 31-2 during the regular season). Sorry, they didn't beat Virginia — they destroyed them, 74-54.



The star of the game was Retrievers guard Jairus Lyles, who scored 28 points despite battling through cramps throughout the second half. Here are the highlights:

And here are the final seconds and the post-game celebration from UMBC:

🚨UPSET ALERT🚨 UMBC becomes the first 16 Seed to beat a 1 Seed in the NCAA Tournament as they take down Virginia 74-54! #UMBC #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/w2lBzVYtJw — The Fan Page (@TheFanPage247) March 17, 2018





The other winner of the night? UMBC Athletics' Twitter account, which spent the second half dunking on the haters:



University of Maryland Baltimore County, who are you? https://t.co/XGp9MacmGb — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Hi Seth, remember when you declared the game over at tip? We are up 14 with 14 minutes left https://t.co/duUviOMvZO — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

We're up 12 on Virginia with 4:07 left, but more importantly we heard their may be some cookies left in the media dining area, will report back soon — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Amazing.

