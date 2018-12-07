The Worst Person On The Internet This Week Is This Bride Who Wants To Polygraph Her Guests And Expects Them To Drop $1,000 To Match Her Dress Code

​Everyone appreciates a general dress code on a wedding invitation. A simple "cocktail attire" or "black tie optional" helps you choose an outfit that won't stick out like a sore thumb.

But dress codes that go beyond clarifying the reception's formality level can quickly become burdensome for guests. Case in point: This bride's extremely specific dress code for her Hawaiian dream wedding, which specifies different colors for women below 160 pounds, women above 160 pounds, men below 200 pounds, men above 200 pounds and children. Oh, and everyone is expected to spend $1,000 on their outfit.

This post, which was supposedly posted on Facebook about a year ago, went viral this week after a person who says they know the bride posted it on Reddit. And, uh, the bride was not very happy to see her very reasonable dress code go viral for the wrong reasons!

Important disclaimer: We at Digg have not independently verified the veracity of these Facebook posts. They are so outrageous that we frankly hope they are the work of an evil comic genius skewering the crazy-making effects of the wedding industrial complex. Or maybe the first post is real, but the follow-up post is a work of satire. There is currently no way of knowing for sure, but presumably we'll find out next summer if and when a video of women in green velvet sweaters, men in camouflage and children in red (NOT blood orange) doing a synchronized dance on a Hawaiian beach starts trending on YouTube.