'THIS HAS JUST ABOUT TUCKERED HIM OUT'

​A vandal stopped by KIRO Seattle's parking lot on Wednesday night and attempted, in vain, to break the window of a pickup truck with a mop handle. Never ones to pass up good content, KIRO got host John Curley to provide play-by-play for the footage, and it is very good:

The suspect has not yet been caught, which means he made it up after that fall.







