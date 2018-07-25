Ad Agency's Apology For Offensive Z-Burger Tweet Is Unlike Most Public Apologies We've Seen

Last weekend, the DC-based burger chain Z-Burger faced heavy criticism after the company tweeted out a message that juxtaposed the image of a hamburger with a photo of American journalist James Foley awaiting execution by ISIS. According to Washingtonian, the now-deleted tweet read: "When you say you want a burger and someone says okay let's hit McDonalds." Underneath the image of Foley were the words, "You disgrace me."

The owner of Z-Burger, Peter Tabibian, sent out an apology over Twitter, stating that the mistake had been made by Valor Media, a contracted marketing company. Michael Valor, the founder of Valor Media, owned up to the mistake and later issued a series of apology videos. In his videos, Valor apologizes profusely for the company's oversight and says he's not a bad person or "some malicious, mean ISIS sympathizer."

Final : Valor Media Apology @washingtonian @willsommer 🔱 hope this helps shed some light . pic.twitter.com/3xr3vJbOZY — Michael Valor (@ValorCorp) July 23, 2018

Valor's apology is far from perfect. The 23-year-old begins his video with a "What up, guys. Michael Valor here," an opener that feels all wrong considering the gravity of the situation. There are also several statements from Valor's long and sometimes rambling apology that would make a PR consultant raise an eyebrow, proclamations such as "I'm not some malicious, mean ISIS sympathizer" and "I eat at Starbucks. You know what I'm saying? I'm going to Starbucks after this. I'm not a bad person and I've never hurt anybody."

Despite its awkwardness, there's something refreshing about Valor's apparently ad-libbed apology. Companies make public apologies for their blunders all the time, and they tend to be slick and refined. Valor's apology is somewhat personal and doesn't have all the markings of an edited script. Is it the best apology? No. Is it even a good apology? Also no. But you can at least see that Valor is a human being, and that the guy is trying.