This Touchdown From The Division II Championship Is One Of The Weirdest You'll See All Year

​Georgia's Valdosta State University defeated Michigan's Ferris State for the NCAA Division II National Championship on Saturday, stopping a Ferris State 2-point conversion with 40 seconds left that likely would have sent the game to overtime. 

But things shouldn't have been that close to begin with, if not for this wacky, inexplicable play by a Valdosta State defender that gifted Ferris State a touchdown in the 3rd quarter:

 

We can't even begin to understand the thought process here, but that defender is surely extremely relieved that his team pulled out the win. 

