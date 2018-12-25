MERRY CHRISTMAS 'GET OUT' FANS!

The Trailer For Jordan Peele's New Horror Movie 'Us' Is Here, And It's Messed Up

It's a holiday miracle. The man behind 2017's scariest real-life horror flick "Get Out" is back with a trailer for his newest fright. Watch:

 


"Us" is slated for release on March 15.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SECURITY WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Outfit Your Apartment, House Or Mansion With Home Security Tech For 20% Off

11 diggs simplisafe.com
Get SimpliSafe — with no long-term contracts — for 20% off today, and you'll also get an extra camera for free. That way when you're checking out your home security situation from the easy-to-use smartphone app, you'll have one extra view to make sure everything's a-okay.
KEEP ON KEEPING IT ON

0 diggs tedium.co
The legacy of the seat belt, the world's most prevalent safety device, and the act of corporate goodwill that ensured everyone's car got the best design.