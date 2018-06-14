Should You, An American, Still Get Excited About The World Cup?

​Tomorrow marks the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. For the first time since 1986 the United States Men's National Team will not be competing. For most casual, and even diehard, fans this is a bit of a bummer. For as long as most can remember, every four years the World Cup reliably delivered what most Americans crave most: a feel-good underdog story.

While many words have been spilled over why this happened, the simple truth is that you can only go so long walking a tightrope between being just world class enough to qualify, but only good enough that getting out of the early group stage is deemed a shining success. In other words, the US men finally faltering was bound to happen.

Directly after the US lost 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago, former US star and now-commentator Taylor Twellmen, justifiably, found himself in a spit-flecked rant about the unmitigated mediocrity of the US men's soccer program over the past two decades.

Here's the full Taylor Twellman rant: pic.twitter.com/3YOAQrTKmY — Max Wildstein (@MaxWildstein) October 11, 2017

That the US men will be watching the World Cup from their couches will, hopefully, serve as the wake-up they so desperately need, especially now that the US — along with Canada and Mexico — will be hosting the 2026 edition of the World Cup.

But what about the fans? A question just about everyone was asking themselves the second that Trinidad and Tobago put that ball in the back of the net was some form of, "Am I going to watch the World Cup now?"

First, Let Us Remember The Good Times

While the World Cup is most certainly the sport's most high-profile and largest celebration of itself, one of the best things about it is the national pride it engenders. And golly, there is nothing more exciting and empowering than watching an under-talented US team run fast and try hard against some of the best soccer-playing nations of the world. Let us take a brief trip down memory lane to remember a few canonical US Men's National Team Moments. (Which, unlike the dominant Women's National Team, are almost all linked to either upsetting a world soccer power on an unlikely stage, or winning just to stay alive.)

We start with the 2009 Confederations Cup — the tournament held a year before the World Cup in the host nation, that serves as a sort of dry-run for the festivities. After improbably advancing to the semi-final against Spain, the boys managed to knock two in on what was otherwise one of the most impressive back lines in the history of Spain, shut out the likes of Fernando Torres, Cesc Fàbregas and David Villa, and snap Spain's 35 game winning streak.

In the following 2010 World Cup, the US desperately needed a win against Algeria to move on to the elimination round. After a characteristic nail-biting 90 minutes of just coming up empty against a stalwart Algerian defense, a single monster throw from goalkeeper Tim Howard unlocked a speedy counter-attack by Landon Donovan, who eventually found the back of the net. It's an example of both the best and worst thing about the US Men's National Team — hours of excruciating play marked by moments of pure brilliance. The US would later go on to lose a heartbreaker of a match against Ghana.

What stings the most about the US not returning to this World Cup is just how exciting it was to watch them in the previous tournament in Brazil. Placed into what was referred to as the "Group of Death" with overall favorites Germany, Portugal and now-nemesis Ghana — chances of the US making it out alive were slim to none.

If one were to capture this sort of nervous, manic energy of watching the US men play in a World Cup, it can be found in Spencer Hall's now-legendary blog post in the lead-up to the 2014 World Cup.



You need to do what great Americans have done for years, USMNT: resort to brazen theft. You need to steal this World Cup. You see that man in the Ronaldo jersey shining? Get him off those goddamn diamonds. You don't like Germany? Take their rings off, then. We don't complain about our literal lot in this World Cup life, America. We ante the f--- up until we're selling Sepp Blatter's minks on eBay and maxing out his credit cards on room service champagne.



[SB Nation]

Magically, the US managed to do just that. In the opening moments of their first match against Ghana, Clint Dempsey sliced through the Ghanaian back line and made a clinical finish to put the US ahead. A late equalizer from Ghana was bound to happen because this is the US Men's National Team we're talking about here, but as if it was written in the stars a late header from defender John Brooks broke the curse of the Black Stars. Even today, I still get chills rewatching the highlights.





Next, Let Us Figure Out Who We're Going To Root For

It sounds obvious, but you would be forgiven for not caring about a soccer tournament in which you have no stake. Even the World Cup!

That said, it is summer and this thing only happens once every four years. Instead of trying to actively avoid one of the world's biggest sporting spectacles for the better part of a month, you could try and embrace it. Will it be the same as if the USMNT was playing? Probably not! But you can try.

Luckily, soccer writers have seen your impending disinterest. As fellow US soccer fans, they have some suggestions.

The most obvious suggestion is to root for Mexico. If anything, the 2018 World Cup allows US soccer fans to put our long-standing rivalry with our North American neighbors on pause, and experience a rare sweetness for a side that makes up what is otherwise bitter rivalry. Here, the Guardian US staff makes a compelling case for stanning El Tri.

Here at Guardian US we have decided to back Mexico. El Tri have already made the US a second home: just over half of their international matches since 2007 have been played in the US, across 22 metropolitan areas. Then there’s the shared football history between the two countries, from thrilling World Cup qualifiers to Mexicans who have lit up Major League Soccer and Americans who have made the journey to star in Liga MX. And, of course, Mexico and the US, along with Canada, will co-host the 2026 World Cup.



[The Guardian]

A win for Mexico is a win for CONCACAF, the international soccer federation in which the US resides, and a win for North American soccer.

The least obvious choice is... Russia? Surprisingly, the folks over at the Wall Street Journal think that it makes a lot of sense to root for the team from a country that is suspected of interfering with the 2016 presidential election. Why? Well, because they're like us:

Before you choke on your apple pie, consider the ways in which Russia is distinctly American. For starters, it’s enormous. No World Cup country is closer to the U.S. when it comes to taxing its citizens, as measured by percentage of gross-domestic product. And Russians, like Americans, are also major producers of coal and oil.

The similarities even extend to the cultural. Russians would fit right in here with their love for plopping on their couches to consume hours of TV every day. They also drink lots of beer. They’re even prominent in American sports: Russian hockey star Alexander Ovechkin led the Washington Capitals to their first ever Stanley Cup.

[The Wall Street Journal]

Alternatively, you could just watch the World Cup for the soccer and not for any particular nation. Over at The New Republic, Andrew Helms make the argument for enjoying this World Cup for what it is, a relaxed, care-free experience in which it might be kind of refreshing to not have a stake in anything.

So I’m looking forward to being a neutral soccer fan this summer, appreciating the beauty of the game without the agony of investment. Rather than having to watch the U.S. stumble through the group stage, I’ll be able to watch the likes of Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Argentina’s Lionel Messi with uncomplicated glee. Sure, I’m bummed that a player as exciting as 19-year-old American star Christian Pulisic won’t get the chance to raise his profile at a World Cup. But until the U.S. can regain the soccer identity that it lost—or, better yet, carve out a more progressive one—I’m happy that I don’t have to watch them try to figure it in Russia.



[The New Republic]

A fourth, and final option, is some combination of the above. One of the quirks of being an American is our careful accounting of our heritage. We say we're a percentage of this country, a smaller percentage of another and an even smaller slice of yet another. However flawed that may be, it's decidedly American to see ourselves as a composite of influences.

So look back into your ancestry and figure out which of the 32 teams best lines up with that. Root for them. Then when they inevitably loose, you can quietly distance yourself while re-aligning with another nation that's still alive. What could be more American than that?