The Urban Commuter Gift Guide

No one likes a grumpy traveller. Make sure the urban commuter in your life is always looking good and feeling fresh with these ten stellar gift ideas.

The commute is the best opportunity to get working on upping your daily water intake. The Santevia Water Systems Recovery Stick is your water filtration system on the go. Plop it into any water bottle and you’ll instantly have more filtered water that adds antioxidants and raises pH to a healthy balanced level.

Start helping recovery with a three-month Santevia stick for $17.42.

GoWood’s new wood sunglasses bring together the coziness of your cabin with the sleek expectations of the city streets. For an affordable price, these polarized sunglasses will block any glare while driving and keep you looking modern when you step out of the car or office.

Change up your sunglass game with GoWood for only $29.00.

Amazon really nailed it with their audiobook subscription platform. The audiobook experience can take some getting used to for traditional booklovers but there’s no going back when you realize how much it changes your daily commute.

Give the gift of a six-month membership here for just $90.

Heading from the car to the office doesn’t leave a long time to change into your most professional self. Hestra’s Samuel Gloves are a timeless classic deerskin glove with a warm wool lining, perfect for a cold winter day full of meetings.

Start looking fancy with these bad boys for $135.

Ember is your average travel mug on digital steroids. Aesthetically pleasing at first glance, the Ember Travel Mug is so much more than a sleek coffee to go. As the first connected device travel mug, it can be used on its own or paired with an app to remotely change your temperature, name your mug, create presets, and even choose notification preferences.

Take your coffee black with a side of digital with the Ember Travel Mug for $149.95. Bonus! It comes with a free charging station.

For the ultimate coffee nerd, the Handpresso 127015 12V Auto Hybrid lets you take your own ground coffee on the go, literally. Plug it into your vehicle power port and start brewing! The Handpresso is ideal for those days you want to beat the traffic but can’t quite do it without your morning jolt of java.

Fill your vehicle with the smell of morning coffee beans for $199.99.

Whether it’s the lifesaver on the backseat or your everyday pick, the Flint & Tinder Ridge Shell Jacket is the ideal urban jacket to keep you dry while looking good. The double closure and water-resistant Japanese nylon is a killer combo to keep you dry all day long, and the plethora of hidden pockets keeps it practical and stylish.

Stay dry through the rainy season for $228.

Once the commute is over, there’s no time to lose. Inspired by antique postal bags, the Vintage Messenger allows you to grab everything and go. The two external pockets are perfect for those easy-access items, and the interior laptop pocket keeps everything safe and secure.

Bring back a classic look with this 100% full-grain, vegetable-tanned vintage messenger bag for $295.

Need we say more? The urban commuter barely has two seconds to catch their breath let alone to check their emails. With the Apple Watch, you can stay up to date with everything happening at the office by having notifications on your wrist. Whether you’re running for a coffee or finishing the tail end of your drive in, the Apple Watch can give you the peace of mind that no buildings have burned down.

Start connecting your life with the Apple Watch Series 4 for $499.​





