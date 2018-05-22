After 20 Years Is 'Unreal' Still Unreal?

​Twenty years ago today, "Unreal" hit store shelves. In the year 2018, this is a bit of a difficult sentence to parse. If Google search results are to be believed, to most "Unreal" is either a hit Lifetime show or a video game engine technology demo. But on May 22, 1998 you could go to a video game store and buy a first-person shooter called "Unreal" for your PC.

In the simplest of terms, "Unreal" is a first-person shooter that puts you in control of Prisoner 849, an unlucky soul who finds themselves on the ruins of Vortex Rikers, a prison ship that has crashed on the planet Na Pali. You spend the rest of the game shooting your way through this mysterious planet, liberating the shamanistic Nali natives from an invading race of reptillian slavers known as the Skaarj.



It was co-developed by the same company, Epic , who went on to develop the "Gears of War" series and the engine technology that powers literally hundreds of games. It elevated designer Cliff "CliffyB" Bleszinski as one of gaming's most visible celebrities.

Today, its most high-profile designer is stepping away from the medium, and you have to dig through pages of Google search results to even find a passing mention of it. Twenty years on there might not be a better time to jump back into the world of "Unreal." So I did. What I found was what you might expect: a game that still plays great, and a reminder of the unceasing march of time.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/fdf685a05e884684a73a57801d1e941f_b608611a2a4b4b418700484ff2e605d1_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Personally, "Unreal" marks a watershed moment as an enjoyer of video games. I'm not exactly sure how old I was, but I remember being in a Gateway store on a rainy Saturday with my parents. They were off, I assume, considering the purchase of a new computer, leaving me to my own devices. For some reason or another, one of the store employees saw fit to install a copy of "Unreal" on one of the display machines. Entranced by the game's demo scene, I walked over and started to play.

It was an incredibly disorienting experience. In order to play a first-person shooter on the PC, you must use the mouse to look around and the keys to move your body. With me being no older than 10 years old and having never played a first-person shooter before I was incomprehensibly bad. Everything looked incredible but I could hardly navigate my own dang body. In that moment I knew I had to play this game.

Thanks to technology and the internet, getting back into "Unreal" is easy enough. I didn't have to go digging through boxes for a CD, or set up some convoluted emulator to get the game to boot. It's in my Steam library. It took me 90 seconds to download and install the 223.2 MB file.

True to '90s PC game form, however, it took much longer for me to get "Unreal" playing the way I wanted it to. Seeing as how the game was released long before the proliferation of widescreen monitors, there is no native support for my 1920x1080 display. After 10 minutes of Googling and messing around in the games configuration files I had "Unreal" running at maximum resolution. I started a new game and.. found that the mouse felt off? I did some more searching and found a fan-made patch that would solve my mouse acceleration issues and also add in native support for widescreen resolutions.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/72f00913f5714ad3888c45ac03a2d6ca_b608611a2a4b4b418700484ff2e605d1_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

After about 30 minutes of tinkering, I was finally playing "Unreal" again.

"Unreal" holds a weird, but important place in video game history. It's not the first mechanically-sound first-person shooter, that honor goes to "Doom." Nor is it the first fully-3D first-person shooter, 1996's "Quake" has it beat by a solid two years. No, "Unreal" is arguably the first game to get people to really care about video game graphics.

At the time, your average personal computer wasn't really equipped to display real-time 3D graphics. If you wanted to truly play games like "Quake" and "Unreal" you had to buy something called hardware acceleration — a discrete card you would bolt into your computer so you could render real-time 3D at a decent framerate. What "Unreal" offered was finally an experience that would justify splurging on this single-service piece of hardware.

It's really hard to stress how mind-altering the graphics of "Unreal" were at the time. Gaming magazine Next Generation put a screenshot of "Unreal" on their February 1997 cover and boldly claimed that, "Yes, this is an actual PC game screenshot." In the New York Times JC Herz gushes about the game's "hyperreal" visuals, and a 2001 retrospective by Geoff Keighley dedicates an entire section to how the game's technology galvanized the industry. After "Unreal" it was now not enough for a video game to be just fun. A game had to have good visuals. Sure the gameplay is good, but the graphics just need to be tightened up a little bit. "Unreal" is the game that got game critics to talk about things like polygon counts and texture resolutions in their reviews.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/8abfe198eb3548f8b725f17801a518b4_b608611a2a4b4b418700484ff2e605d1_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

So, how do the visuals of "Unreal" hold up in the year 2018? As I played through the opening segment aboard the crashed Vortex Rikers, worked my way through a mine and found myself deep within an ancient holy water temple I could only think one thing: "This looks exactly how I remember it."

I wasn't underwhelmed, nor was I overwhelmed. Maybe my childhood memories are starting to fade, or maybe I wasn't that impressed as a nascent 11-year-old video game player (I might be giving my adolescent capacity to judge the quality of video game graphics too much credit!) But "Unreal" still looks like "Unreal."

And it still plays like "Unreal." This might be more of a reflection on the evolution of first-person shooter mechanics over the past two decades, but running around at 60 miles per hour blasting aliens with fantastic weaponry is just as fun as it's always been. If anything, the pure simplicity of the combat (run, jump, shoot) has aged better than the early '00s onslaught of slow and plodding cover-based shooters and scores of "Call of Duty" games.

It was at the 90 minute mark that the relatively pared-back experience of "Unreal" started to feel, well, empty. Technical limitations means levels are simple arenas that only bare a passing resemblance to a real place. Exposition is limited to your "Universal Translator" — essentially a glorified text box brought up with a button press when you run over certain areas of the level — and the most rudimentary elements of environmental storytelling (the corpses of the crew of the Vortex Rikers strewn here and there).

It's clear that playing "Unreal" requires a bit of imagination from the player. The graphics might have been "hyperreal" at the time, but here in 2018 you need to consciously let your brain fill in the gaps in the empty levels, round out the blocky polygonal models and sharpen the lower-resolution textures. The advances of video game graphics technology have left me spoiled.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/8ca799431b12497e806670a20ffb09fe_b608611a2a4b4b418700484ff2e605d1_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

In the time since, gaming budgets have ballooned in the pursuit of better technology and higher production values. It's something that "Unreal," which was largely developed in Epic founder and CEO Tim Sweeney's garage, put into motion. And playing "Unreal" only emphasizes just how much extra work video game companies put into how their games look.

And maybe how much we overlook that.



The other day I was playing "Tom Clancy's The Division" and in a moment of just pure boredom started to look around the game's "Terminal" area — a sort of in-game lobby where people do all the mundane Game Stuff in between all the Shooting Stuff. Set in New York, "The Division" feels very familiar to me. The game's depiction of the specific riveted iron beams found in the city's subway are near-identical to the real thing. On one was a flapping flyer for a missing person. "Huh, that's cool," I thought to myself, and then went on grinding for Epic Military Loot.

It probably took days weeks and even months to perfect this one piece of video game set dressing. There are thousands of these small details strewn throughout the game's recreation of Midtown Manhattan. In 1998 people were blown away that "Unreal" could render reflections and smoke.

It'd be easy to say that in twenty more years, the visually impressive games today are going to look like butt. But I don't think so. "Unreal" still looks like "Unreal." It will always look like "Unreal."