Dog Dies After United Forces Passenger To Put It In Overhead Bin

United Airlines became notorious last year after a string of horrifying incidents cemented it as the official airline of gluttons for punishment everywhere: beginning with passenger David Dao being dragged off of an overbooked flight and continuing with flaming planes and a confusing incident with a scorpion.

Now, several more awful occurrences have point to an equally bad year, brought to you by United.

A United Flight Attendant My Have Killed A Dog By Forcing It Into An Overhead Bin

On Monday, on a flight from Houston to New York's LaGuardia Airport, a flight attendant reportedly forced a dog-owner to put their pet in an overhead cabin (despite having an approved carrier), resulting in its death, according to The Points Guy.

Passengers could reportedly hear barking throughout the flight, but no barking during its landing. As The Point's Guy explains, this is probably due to the fact that there's no air circulation in the bin: "Under no circumstance should the pet have been required to be stored in the overhead bin. While the bin is pressurized, there’s no air circulation in the bins as there’s no expectation for a living animal to be placed inside."

United apologized in a statement, saying, "We assume full responsibility for this tragedy and express our deepest condolences to the family and are committed to supporting them."

The Death Comes After United Tightened Its Animal Policy

In February, United announced a stricter animal policy weeks after it rejected a passenger who bought a ticket for her emotional support peacock.

The rules stipulated that in addition a letter from a medical professional, owner's of emotional support animals must also have vet records for the pet with them at the time of travel.

United tightens rules for emotional support animals after Dexter the peacock is barred from flight leaving Newark last week https://t.co/NDjBjvtkjw pic.twitter.com/KbWAiFscQG — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) February 1, 2018

A United Plane's Engine Came Apart In Midair

Animals haven't been United's only problem this year. In February, an engine cover blew off of a United plane mid-flight, horrifying passangers and United's PR team.

Passengers reportedly heard a loud bang before seeing debris fly off the engine and feeling violent shaking and vibrations, according to The New York Times.

United Tried To Institute An Insulting Lottery Bonus System

Also this year, United faced intense backlash after it attempted to change its bonus system. Typically, the company would reward employees a few hundred dollars every month that the company met its operational goals, but this year, it attempted to change the system to a lottery system, which would only dole out large rewards (such as $100,00 or a car) to employees with perfect attendance.

The system angered many employees, who saw it as a way to cut bonuses for staff who experience unforeseen absences due to illness or family matters and inspired a petition that garnered over 1,100 people. In response, United paused the lottery program.

United Has Essentially Started To Charge For Overhead Bin Space

In another cost-cutting move that enraged consumers, United has begun to advertise its $9 Priority Boarding service as a way to secure overhead bin space.

The new service's only advantage is early boarding, which in today's airline environment, and according to their own ads, is most desirable because it allows you to secure an overhead bin and not check your bag.

United Removed A Passenger On The Way To See Her Dying Mother Because Of Fraud Protection

In yet another horrifying incident, Carrol Amrich was forced to leave a United flight despite having a ticket, while attempting to travel to see her mother who was on her deathbed, according to The New York Times.

The incident started after a third party vendor triggered a refund request after the ticket was modified directly through United. The booking was bought for an earlier time after Amrich learned that her mother's condition was worse than it originally appeared.

Adding insult to injury, when Amrich was removed from the plane, the gate agent told her "nobody flies for free," and would not allow her to get back on the plane despite an offer to pay for another ticket. Amrich was forced to drive and did not make it in time to see her mother while she was still alive.