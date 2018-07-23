These Photos Of Urban Architecture Look Too Surreal To Be Real

New York City has the Empire State Building. Chicago has the Bean. Los Angeles has the Griffith Observatory. You can argue that one of the most defining features in a city is its architecture and that the media has saturated our lives with images of urban architecture to such a degree that even if we haven't visited a city, we've for sure seen pictures of its most famous buildings.

It can be an easy thing to start taking the buildings in a city for granted. What was once an amazing feat of design and construction is now just a normalized part of our daily lives, something that fades into the background. With photographer Nikola Olic's pictures, however, the buildings are the star, and not merely the supporting actors, and well-known buildings are showcased from the most surprising angles. One of the reasons his photographs stand out is the fact that he meticulously includes the geographical coordinates of his camera along with his pictures, thus highlighting the importance of perspective in how we view architecture.

Here we've rounded up some of his best photos of urban architecture and juxtaposed them with Google Street images of the same buildings in his pictures to foreground Olic's unique points-of-view.

the chrysler building and the united nations building are about half a mile apart, connected by new york city's 42nd street, and also by a zoom lense from western edge of queens.



While Olic's picture was taken from across the water at Queens, New York City, here's what the two buildings look like if someone were to stand on say, 251 43rd Street — a spot approximately in between the two buildings — and look at the Chrysler building on one side and the United Nations building on the other:

an unusually angled roof on a corporate building in downtown dallas is completely flattened into an unexpected shape when standing in one precise location in the park across the street.



Here's what the building in Dallas looks like when you view it two streets away on Google Street View:

area in front of the denver museum of art offers art to anybody

willing to look for it, combining the sharp pyramid shape of a nearby building, with the flat corporate sameness of a downtown highrise 1/4 mile away.

If you look closely at the Google Street View image of 98 W 12th Ave in Denver, Colorada — roughly the same spot where the photographer took this picture — you can see both the brown and white buildings at the far end:

And here's a closer look at the building with the triangular top, which looks to be part of Denver's art museum:

crisp blue summer chicago sky was replaced with a crisp blue facade of a modern highrise a few blocks west of millennium park, giving a pause and a delayed pleasure in studying their combination.



Here's what the two buildings, both which are part of Roosevelt University, look like from 63 E Harrison Street:

You can also go back in time to May 2011 and see what the view looked like when the blue highrise at the back was still being constructed:

although located adjacent to famous buildings like the tokyo metropolitan government building, the shinjuku washington hotel offers disorienting windows and facade that command attention. being next to the tokyo metropolitan government building, busy street traffic hurries the exploration.



The Washington Hotel in Shinjuku, Tokyo stands out strikingly even in the Google Street View image taken from a location close to the photographer's original camera coordinates:





For more cool photos of urban architecture, check out Olic's official website Structure Photography.



