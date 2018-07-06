The 2018 Underwater Photographs Of The Year Are Just Insanely Beautiful

It can be uncomfortable to open your eyes underwater, which is a shame because apparently that's where some of the world's most breathtaking views dwell.

Since its inaugural competition in 2014/2015, the Underwater Photography of the Year Awards has been one of our favorite photography contests. Every photo the contest highlights is fantastic, but below we've picked out nine of our favorites. To see more, head on over to the official website.

This amazing shot of three motorcycles sitting in the bed of a sunken truck is absolutely incredible. And as such, the image by German photographer Tobias Friedrich won the contest's top honors.





Friedrich's photo also won the "Wrecks" category. But this photo by Finland's Pekka Tuuri, which earned a "highly commended" distinction, is also worth a look.





The "Wide Angle" category also produced some really special shots. Like this one, by American Brook Peterson, which took third in the category.









This posed photo by Konstantin Killer is also extraordinary.





As is this still titled "Cooking Sausage," also by Pekka Tuuri.





And this "Commended" photo by Tom St George of Mexico. Just look at those colors.





Generally, any photo of a human underwater is striking. The "Portraits" category is good for that, like "Under The Wave" by Rodney Bursiel. It took third in the category.





But not all portraits are of people. Look no further than this photo of an Asian small clawed otter by Robert Marc Lehmann.





There's a lot more where that came from, including other categories like "Macro," "Behavior" and "Black & White." See all the winners, runners up and commended photos from this year's contest over at the UPY 2018 website.