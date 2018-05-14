ONE THICC DISCC

This Behind-The-Back Ultimate Frisbee Hail Mary Is Hella Sweet

Everyone loves Frisbee. Athletes love frisbee. Dads love frisbee. Even people who don't know how to play frisbee love frisbee.

But let's go back to that first one for a second. There's something special that can happen when you put a flying disc in an athlete's hand. Watch this:

 


Here it is again in slow motion:

 


This beautifully odd sports highlight comes to you courtesy of Jonathan Nethercutt and the AUDL, or the American Ultimate Disc League. If you follow semi-pro ultimate at all1, this shouldn't surprise you because Nethercutt is the league's reigning MVP.

1 And if you do... good for you, dude.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SEINFELD 2.0

0 diggs ceros.com
The essence of Seinfeld will never be captured in data points, but what the data revealed was more curious than we'd have guessed.
BOXES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

A Style Subscription Box We Actually Like

2 diggs frankandoak.com
Frank And Oak is here to do your shopping for you. Give them your style, size and budget, and they’ll do the rest. Try on everything at home and keep only what you love. It’s that easy.
MAJOR EFAIL

3 diggs Wired
The ubiquitous encryption schemes PGP and S/MIME are vulnerable to attack, according to a group of German and Belgian researchers who posted their findings on Monday.