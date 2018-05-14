This Behind-The-Back Ultimate Frisbee Hail Mary Is Hella Sweet

Everyone loves Frisbee. Athletes love frisbee. Dads love frisbee. Even people who don't know how to play frisbee love frisbee.

But let's go back to that first one for a second. There's something special that can happen when you put a flying disc in an athlete's hand. Watch this:

Behind the back buzzer-beater magic from Jonathan Nethercutt#SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/3fbzEUHoqA — AUDL (@theAUDL) May 12, 2018





Here it is again in slow motion:

Here is a slo-mo angle of Jonathan Nethercutt's behind-the-back buzzer-beater. pic.twitter.com/wp0Jb9lWSr — AUDL (@theAUDL) May 13, 2018





This beautifully odd sports highlight comes to you courtesy of Jonathan Nethercutt and the AUDL, or the American Ultimate Disc League. If you follow semi-pro ultimate at all , this shouldn't surprise you because Nethercutt is the league's reigning MVP.