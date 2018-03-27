What To Read About Uber's 'Unquestionable Failure' In Arizona

​Since an Uber vehicle in autonomous mode struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona a little over a week ago, many questions about the incident have been answered.

The Tempe Police Department released video taken from inside the vehicle, showing a distracted safety driver and a car that failed to swerve or slow down to avoid hitting Elaine Herzberg. The New York Times reported that Uber's self-driving car project had been struggling, with Uber vehicles averaging 13 miles on the road between each intervention from a safety driver, compared to 5,600 miles per intervention for its competitor Waymo. Bloomberg reported that Uber had disabled the collision-avoidance technology in the car that struck Herzberg. And Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, who had previously said he "welcomes Uber self-driving cars with open arms and wide-open streets," banned Uber's autonomous driving tests from the state, calling the fatal crash "an unquestionable failure."

Many questions remain. Some of them will only be answered when the National Transportation Safety Board completes its investigation into the causes of the crash, which likely will be many months from now. Others are questions without objective answers: Who is to blame for deaths and crashes involving self-driving vehicles? How much safer than human drivers will autonomous vehicles have to be before we as a society feel comfortable allowing them on our roads unsupervised? If self-driving cars only work when pedestrians, cyclists and other drivers follow the rules of the road, are we willing to accept death as a possible punishment for rule-breakers?

A number of thoughtful technology and transportation writers have taken on these questions in the wake of the fatal Uber crash in Tempe. Here are a few of the best pieces of analysis and commentary we've read.

Uber May Not Have Been Legally At Fault, But The Tempe Crash Reflects A Callous Attitude Toward Safety At Uber

At Ars Technica, Timothy B. Lee takes a close look not only at the recent Tempe crash but also at two other, nonfatal crashes involving Uber autonomous vehicles in Tempe and Pittsburgh. Lee argues that Uber's self-driving car program seems to prioritize "winning" the race to roll out driverless cars nationwide over reasonable safety measures.

[I]t's entirely possible to imagine a self-driving car system that always follows the letter of the law — and hence never does anything that would lead to legal finding of fault — but is nevertheless way more dangerous than the average human driver. Indeed, such a system might behave a lot like Uber's cars do today...



The fundamental issue here is that automotive safety is all about redundancy. Good drivers anticipate the possibility that the other driver — as well as pedestrians and other road users — might make a mistake and take appropriate precautions. That way, even if one driver makes a mistake — which drivers inevitably do — a crash can be prevented.



[Ars Technica]

The Government's Hands-Off Approach To Driverless Car Tests Puts The Public At Risk Without Informed Consent

Wired's Aarian Marshall points out that testing self-driving cars in public, without vigorous federal oversight, inflicts risks on individuals who didn't sign up to participate in a safety experiment. Marshall calls for testing standards that balance the potential long-term benefits of self-driving cars with citizens' present-day interest in not getting killed.

The unfortunate truth is that there will always be tradeoffs. A functioning society should probably create space — even beyond the metaphorical sense — to research and then develop potentially life-saving technology. If you're interested in humanity's long-term health and survival, this is a good thing. (Even failure can be instructive here. What didn't work, and why?) But a functioning society should also strive to guarantee that its citizens aren’t killed in the midst of beta testing. We've made this work for experimental drugs, finding an agreeable balance between risking lives today and saving them tomorrow.



[Wired]

Autonomous Vehicle Crashes Present A Terrifying Real-Life Version Of The 'Trolley Problem'

Autonomous vehicle expert Jim McPherson, writing in Forbes, runs down a list of a few of the ways Uber's software and hardware could fail and lands on a chilling possibility: Self-driving car designers could program vehicles to prioritize a passenger's safety over a pedestrian's safety, or even to prioritize the company's legal cover over a pedestrian's safety. It's a real-life version of the classic "trolley problem" that self-driving car companies will inevitably be forced to account for.

Using the present collision for illustrative purposes only, the car might have seen Ms. Herzberg perfectly at the last second, and even understood that she was a human being and potential collision danger, but it followed programming designed to take the least-dangerous course of action for its passenger(s) under the circumstances. It could also have prioritized staying the course over the potential liability if it abandoned the legal right of way.

The possibility of an autonomous vehicle developer doing this is almost too sinister to imagine, yet there are presently no laws that would require automated vehicles to take evasive action that might increase the risk of harm to passengers or bystanders.

[Forbes]

Bad Street Design Played A Role In The Crash And Will Need To Be Fixed To Make Self-Driving Cars Safer

Over at Slate, Christina Bonnington points out that the design of the road where the fatal accident occurred made it unsafe for pedestrians trying to cross it. Bonnington asks how existing streets can be redesigned to make pedestrians safer in an age of driverless cars.

It was an eight-lane road with a theater on one side, a park on the other, and a large median with an X-shaped walking pathway. The design is problematic: While it looks like a place pedestrians may want to cross, no crosswalk or warning signage appears painted on the street, and at night, illumination is poor. The situation isn't unique—the way our streets, crosswalks, and bike paths are implemented doesn’t often put pedestrian safety at the forefront, but rather driver convenience...



If we don't have roads that prevent human drivers from killing cyclists, how can we hope autonomous vehicles will do a better job? Some propose that a bicycle-to-vehicle or vehicle-to-everything sensor network could fix this issue. Everyone and everything, outfitted with sensors, would be detectable (and thus avoidable) by driverless vehicles. But the logistics of distributing and enforcing such a network are staggering. Unfortunately, so are the alternatives — like the idea that we need to rethink the way humans and vehicles interact on our roadways. But that may be necessary before autonomous vehicles can take to the road en masse.



[Slate]

If We Want To Save Lives, We Need Better Policy, Not Just Better Technology

In a blistering indictment of everyone who rushed to blame Herzberg for her own death, The Drive's Alex Roy points out that we already know how to prevent traffic deaths — with better street design, better transportation policy, better driving education and better enforcement of traffic laws. All that we lack is the political will to enforce what we know works.

Self-driving cars aren't a goal. They're not even a solution. Self-driving cars are just the newest, shiniest, untested item in a big box of unloved old tools whose use we've neglected to master. You can't fix leaky pipes with a gold-plated hammer — even a self-hammering gold-plated hammer.

I'm all for technology, but only technology that works. I'm also for saving lives. We can save lives without technology, today. We could save even more lives with human-centric semi-autonomous technology, tomorrow.



[The Drive]