Tumblr Has Started Banning Adult Content, But Its Flagging Algorithm Is Hilariously Bad

Tumblr announced on Monday that it would be banning adult content from its platform, a decision that will likely be bad for Tumblr (roughly a fifth of all users follow pornographic blogs) and bad for its users.
More immediately and much more comically: Tumblr's flagging system appears to be wildly out of control, flagging tons of posts that are nowhere near to meeting Tumblr's definition of adult content. Take a look:
Studio Ghibli's 'Castle in the Sky' is wonderful, but it must be censored:
Classical sculpture? Get that trash outta here:
Please do not defile cats with these 'cartoons':
The 'female-presenting nipples' ban includes 'frog-presenting nipples':
Why is Tumblr's Twitter account tweeting adult content? These questions need to be asked:
Dogs? How dare you, sir:
Necks? Not even once:
Landscapes? Not on our netscape:
Seriously, who will think of the children?
And yet, somehow, Tumblr did not flag this:
Presumably, Tumblr will get these kinks worked out, but combined with the initial backlash to the adult content ban, they're going to have a lot of work to do to regain the trust of their users.