Tumblr Has Started Banning Adult Content, But Its Flagging Algorithm Is Hilariously Bad

Tumblr announced on Monday that it would be banning adult content from its platform, a decision that will likely be bad for Tumblr (roughly a fifth of all users follow pornographic blogs) and bad for its users.

More immediately and much more comically: Tumblr's flagging system appears to be wildly out of control, flagging tons of posts that are nowhere near to meeting Tumblr's definition of adult content. Take a look:





Studio Ghibli's 'Castle in the Sky' is wonderful, but it must be censored:

Tumblr did it. the unspeakable.

It flagged Ghibli. pic.twitter.com/7ZIeb8tY5R — vika (@viria13) December 4, 2018

Classical sculpture? Get that trash outta here:

Hip of laocoon & sons statue. The full sculpture did not get flagged #tumblrisdead pic.twitter.com/bI6XLPW6kX — banshee shrieking (@alliecsays) December 4, 2018

Please do not defile cats with these 'cartoons':



i logged in to tumblr to see if any of my posts got flagged just for fun and out of everything it was....this one pic.twitter.com/A0EGo0ayUX — TROUBLEMAKER (@skrillbug) December 4, 2018

The 'female-presenting nipples' ban includes 'frog-presenting nipples':

Why is Tumblr's Twitter account tweeting adult content? These questions need to be asked:



gotta love the fact that a thing that @tumblr themselves retweeted got flagged.



Also, no girls allowed, no food allowed, no muscles allowed, no cheese allowed, no mice, no colours in general allowed pic.twitter.com/VAteaFuHta — AlexandreDiboine (@A_Zedig_Diboine) December 4, 2018

Dogs? How dare you, sir:

My only #Tumblr that got flagged (I always forget to post on there so everything is quite old)



I mean



Those dogs ARE naked technically.



Watch out for slutty pooches y'all. pic.twitter.com/b8f1XvOX7R — Monica (@Monica_ion) December 4, 2018

Necks? Not even once:



so I've just had a look through my archive to see what's been flagged and *entirely* predictably, Tumblr's new porn filter is working *very well* pic.twitter.com/rJomXdde0z — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) December 4, 2018

Landscapes? Not on our netscape:



Some of my photos flagged as explicit by tumblr's new algorithm. I would say I'm impressed with how bad it is, but... Yeah this was about what I expected#RipTumblr pic.twitter.com/BF5xQx3xo0 — naye (@unnaye) December 4, 2018

Seriously, who will think of the children?



Yikes @ the tumblr mess rn, I don't think I've EVER drawn nsfw art for the internet and even my boring ass vanilla art is getting flagged. I'm so disappointed because that's where most of my following is right now and there's a good chance this will kill all the traffic I get :( pic.twitter.com/tEJhxlYX5C — Zapsi⚡ (@Z4PS1) December 4, 2018

And yet, somehow, Tumblr did not flag this:





Presumably, Tumblr will get these kinks worked out, but combined with the initial backlash to the adult content ban, they're going to have a lot of work to do to regain the trust of their users.