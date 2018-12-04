DOG SKETCHES? HELL NO

Tumblr Has Started Banning Adult Content, But Its Flagging Algorithm Is Hilariously Bad

Tumblr announced on Monday that it would be banning adult content from its platform, a decision that will likely be bad for Tumblr (roughly a fifth of all users follow pornographic blogs) and bad for its users

More immediately and much more comically: Tumblr's flagging system appears to be wildly out of control, flagging tons of posts that are nowhere near to meeting Tumblr's definition of adult content. Take a look:


Studio Ghibli's 'Castle in the Sky' is wonderful, but it must be censored: 

 

Classical sculpture? Get that trash outta here:

 

Please do not defile cats with these 'cartoons':

 

The 'female-presenting nipples' ban includes 'frog-presenting nipples':

 

Why is Tumblr's Twitter account tweeting adult content? These questions need to be asked:

 

Dogs? How dare you, sir:

 

Necks? Not even once:

 

Landscapes? Not on our netscape:

 

Seriously, who will think of the children?

 

And yet, somehow, Tumblr did not flag this:

http://digg.tumblr.com/post/156404468024/whom-tryna-fuck-sexy-cgi-mr-clean-this-is-already
 


Presumably, Tumblr will get these kinks worked out, but combined with the initial backlash to the adult content ban, they're going to have a lot of work to do to regain the trust of their users.

