Everything We Know About Trump's Horrifying Family Separation Policy

Since Attorney General Jeff Sessions formally announced a "zero tolerance" policy for unauthorized border crossings last month, thousands of children have been forcibly separated from their parents by immigration enforcement agents. The Department of Health and Human Services, which is tasked with the care of migrant children who have been forcibly separated from their parents, is reportedly taking in 250 children per day, and could be responsible for 30,000 children by the end of the summer. This completely avoidable humanitarian crisis has been decried by pediatric groups, the United Nations human rights chief and, as of this weekend, a former Republican first lady of the United States. Here's the latest on the Trump administration's most horrifying policy to date.

On Sunday, Some Journalists Were Allowed To Tour A 'Processing Center' Where Humans Were Being Caged

Journalists were given a brief tour of a processing center and temporary detention facility in McAllen, Texas, holding 1,100 unauthorized immigrants, including about 200 unaccompanied minors and 500 families that were awaiting separation. The journalists were not allowed to take photos or video of what they saw, but their descriptions are haunting:



Inside an old warehouse in South Texas, hundreds of children wait in a series of cages created by metal fencing. One cage had 20 children inside. Scattered about are bottles of water, bags of chips and large foil sheets intended to serve as blankets.

One teenager told an advocate who visited that she was helping care for a young child she didn’t know because the child's aunt was somewhere else in the facility. She said she had to show others in her cell how to change the girl's diaper.

Lawmakers Also Toured Separate Facilities Housing Children And Parents Who Had Been Separated

Democratic lawmakers also visited the Texas processing center on Sunday and were also supposed to visit a longer-term detention center housing about 1,500 children. Meanwhile, another group of Democratic lawmakers insisted on visiting an detention center in New Jersey on Sunday to meet fathers whose children had been taken from them.

"Today, on Father's day, we spoke to fathers whose children have been ripped from their arms, who have no idea when or if they will see their children again," Rep. Jerrold Nadler said during a press conference with reporters after the surprise visit.

The House Judiciary Committee Ranking member led the group of seven lawmakers — including Reps. Frank Pallone and Bill Pascrell of New Jersey, and Reps. Albio Sires, Carolyn Maloney, Hakeem Jeffries and Adriano Espaillat of New York — for the excursion to the Elizabeth Contract Detention Facility in New Jersey.

Some Parents Are Being Deported Without Their Children

The New York Times reports that some parents, after their children have been taken from them, have been deported alone without even being able to speak to or locate their children.

As the federal government continues to separate families as part of a stepped-up enforcement program against those who cross the border illegally, the authorities say that parents are not supposed to be deported without their children. But immigration lawyers say that has happened in several cases. And the separations can be traumatic for parents who now have no clear path to recovering their children.

“From our work on the border, we have seen a significant increase in the number of moms separated from their children, and many of them have reported they didn’t even have a chance to say goodbye before the separation, “ said Laura Tuell, the global pro bono counsel at Jones Day, an international law firm providing assistance to refugees in Texas...

DHS Has Created A Flyer For Parents Asking 'How Do I Locate My Child(ren)?'

Reporters who toured the processing center in McAllen were given a flyer created by the Department of Homeland Security laying out the steps for parents trying to locate children who had been taken from them.

This is a flyer from @DHSgov that outlines the steps a parent in Border Patrol or ICE custody can take to locate their child, once said child has been separated from them. Note: it only guides on how to locate a kid, not how to reunite.



The truth matters. pic.twitter.com/0VedFJGkSc — Todd Schulte (@TheToddSchulte) June 18, 2018

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Lied About Her Department's Policy

On Sunday, DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, whose department is responsible for carrying out the family separations, falsely stated on Twitter that "We do not have a policy of separating families at the border."

We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

This is only the latest lie from the Trump administration about the family separation policy. Trump has previously blamed the policy on a law passed by Democrats, even though the Trump administration is the only administration that has interpreted the law as requiring family separation. Trump could end the separations by



Former First Lady Laura Bush Wrote An Op-Ed Condemning The Separations

In an unusual step, Republican former First Lady Laura Bush broke with party leaders and wrote an op-ed opposing the family separations and saying that the policy "breaks my heart."

I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart.

Our government should not be in the business of warehousing children in converted box stores or making plans to place them in tent cities in the desert outside of El Paso. These images are eerily reminiscent of the Japanese American internment camps of World War II, now considered to have been one of the most shameful episodes in U.S. history. We also know that this treatment inflicts trauma; interned Japanese have been two times as likely to suffer cardiovascular disease or die prematurely than those who were not interned.

In A Poll, Republicans Favored The Trump Administration's Family Separation Policy

Though most Americans opposed the family separation policy in a new poll, a majority of Republicans supported separating families as a deterrent to other parents considering crossing the borders.

The poll of roughly 1,000 adults aged 18 and over, and conducted June 14-15, asked respondents if they agreed with the following statement: "It is appropriate to separate undocumented immigrant parents from their children when they cross the border in order to discourage others from crossing the border illegally."

Of those surveyed, 27 percent of the overall respondents agreed with it, while 56% disagreed with the statement. Yet, Republicans leaned slightly more in favor, with 46% agreeing with the statement and 32 percent disagreeing. Meanwhile, 14 percent of Democrats surveyed supported it and only 29% of Independents were in favor.

No Republican Has Supported A Democratic Bill To Immediately Stop Family Separations

Republicans are currently considering two immigration bills that would fund a border wall and reduce the number of people allowed to legally immigrate to the US, the more moderate of which would not directly bar criminally prosecuting parents for crossing the border with their children (a step that automatically results in family separation).

Republicans are considering two measures, both of which give the president much of what he has demanded, including billions for construction of a border wall, sharp curbs on legal immigration and other security mechanisms. But neither a conservative proposal nor a more moderate one that would allow families to be detained together was guaranteed enough support among party members who have long been split on how to deal with immigrants in the country or seeking entry.

Democrats, actively denouncing the zero-tolerance policy, have remained united against the GOP measures but are pushing a bill by Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California to immediately block family separations. No Republican has publicly supported that option.

