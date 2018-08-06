What The Heck Do Trump's Tweets About California's Water And Wildfires Mean?

​In between tweets promoting Troy Balderson — the GOP candidate in Tuesday's unexpectedly close congressional special election in Ohio's 12th district — and lashing out at the Mueller investigation, President Trump dropped two tweets about California's wildfires that have left people scratching their heads. The first, from Sunday evening:

California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amount of readily available water to be properly utilized. It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Must also tree clear to stop fire spreading! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

And the second, from Monday afternoon:

Governor Jerry Brown must allow the Free Flow of the vast amounts of water coming from the North and foolishly being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Can be used for fires, farming and everything else. Think of California with plenty of Water - Nice! Fast Federal govt. approvals. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2018

As far as we can parse the tweets: California has a lot of water that is being inefficiently diverted into the ocean, and that water could be used for stopping the states' rampant wildfires, which are also a result of bad forestry policy.

Let's try to break this down.

California Is 'Diverting' Water To The Ocean

As far as we can tell, Trump is referring to California's contentious water wars. A Los Angeles Times article from 2016 about a Trump rally in Fresno records similar sentiments from the then-candidate about water use:

Donald Trump waded into California's perennial water wars Friday, taking the side of agriculture and vowing to boost the state's farmers even if it means cutting back environmental protections. "If I win, believe me, we're going to start opening up the water so that you can have your farmers survive, so that your job market will get better," Trump told a few thousand cheering supporters at a sports arena in Fresno... "You have a water problem that is so insane," he said. "It is so ridiculous, where they're taking the water and shoving it out to sea."

According to an expert the Los Angeles Times talked to, the water being "shoved" to the ocean serves a rather specific purpose: resisting salt water encroachment that could contaminate ground water.

[Los Angeles Times]

California Needs To 'Tree Clear'

Tree clearing initiatives — with the purpose of removing excess trees, both living and dead, to tamp down the fire threat — are another controversial item. It's unclear what exactly Trump is referring to, but some tree clearing programs have been met with stiff opposition, while others have proceeded smoothly. Meanwhile, in a controversial move, the state eased rules on homeowners looking to cut down burned trees on their property. While he may be referring to specific regulations, Trump may also just be referring to struggles California has had with forest management over the years:

Blue check marks: please take a deep breath and read up on California's forest management issues that are decades in the making. Governor Brown blames climate change for wildfires and avoids any meaningful conversation on policy solutions. — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) August 5, 2018

Using More Of The Water Could Stop The Wildfires

We don't really know what to do with this one, but it's unclear how a change in water practices would cause more rain to fall from the skies and keep temperatures from rising. Nor have firefighters been complaining about a lack of water for fighting the fires.

So What's Going On Here?

The most likely explanations are that Trump doesn't know how water policies affect forest fires or that he is using the wildfires as a pretext to push for the preferred water policies of farmers in central California, which was far friendlier to Trump than the rest of the state in the 2016 election.