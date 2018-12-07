HAVING A NORMAL ONE

President Trump Goes On Big, Wild Tweetstorm Ahead Of Expected Mueller Memos

Updated:

​A big Friday is anticipated from special counsel Robert Mueller, with sentencing filings for Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort expected to provide the next big step in the Mueller investigation:

In Washington, prosecutors are due to file papers explaining last week’s collapse of a cooperation agreement with Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman. The filing is likely to outline what Mueller’s team characterized as Manafort's repeated lies and additional “crimes,” leading to a breach of his plea agreement reached in September. His sentencing is set for March 5... The sentencing documents will probably reveal the scope of Cohen’s cooperation in both cases, which has included allegations about Trump’s hush money payments to two women alleging extramarital affairs with him and the president’s efforts to conceal plans for a Moscow tower project even as Trump denied any Russian business interests during the 2016 campaign.

[USA Today

The anticipated memos would come days after Mueller's sentencing memo for former national security adviser Michael Flynn, which recommended no prison time thanks to the "substantial assistance" Flynn provided to Mueller's team. 

The closest observer of the investigation — President Trump himself — does not appear to be keeping an even keel as the news approaches. Late Thursday night and early Friday morning, the president sent 11 lengthy tweets, 7 of them directly about the Mueller investigation and 2 others decrying "FAKE NEWS." Here's a sample of where Trump's head is at:

 
 

We should find out later today whether Trump's unease was justified.


