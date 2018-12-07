President Trump Goes On Big, Wild Tweetstorm Ahead Of Expected Mueller Memos

​A big Friday is anticipated from special counsel Robert Mueller, with sentencing filings for Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort expected to provide the next big step in the Mueller investigation:

In Washington, prosecutors are due to file papers explaining last week’s collapse of a cooperation agreement with Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman. The filing is likely to outline what Mueller’s team characterized as Manafort's repeated lies and additional “crimes,” leading to a breach of his plea agreement reached in September. His sentencing is set for March 5... The sentencing documents will probably reveal the scope of Cohen’s cooperation in both cases, which has included allegations about Trump’s hush money payments to two women alleging extramarital affairs with him and the president’s efforts to conceal plans for a Moscow tower project even as Trump denied any Russian business interests during the 2016 campaign.

[USA Today]

The anticipated memos would come days after Mueller's sentencing memo for former national security adviser Michael Flynn, which recommended no prison time thanks to the "substantial assistance" Flynn provided to Mueller's team.

The closest observer of the investigation — President Trump himself — does not appear to be keeping an even keel as the news approaches. Late Thursday night and early Friday morning, the president sent 11 lengthy tweets, 7 of them directly about the Mueller investigation and 2 others decrying "FAKE NEWS." Here's a sample of where Trump's head is at:

Robert Mueller and Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey are Best Friends, just one of many Mueller Conflicts of Interest. And bye the way, wasn’t the woman in charge of prosecuting Jerome Corsi (who I do not know) in charge of “legal” at the corrupt Clinton Foundation? A total Witch Hunt... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

....Will Robert Mueller’s big time conflicts of interest be listed at the top of his Republicans only Report. Will Andrew Weissman’s horrible and vicious prosecutorial past be listed in the Report. He wrongly destroyed people’s lives, took down great companies, only to be........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

We should find out later today whether Trump's unease was justified.



