The Juiciest Revelations From The Newly Revealed Emails And Testimony About The Trump Tower Meeting

Today, the Senate Judiciary Committee released thousands of pages of documents related to the June 9, 2016 meeting between members of the Trump campaign and a Russian informant named Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower. The document dump includes closed-door testimony from most of the people who attended that meeting, plus redacted emails related to the meeting. In a statement, committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said,

Americans rightly have many questions about this meeting, and today, we are releasing the transcripts and exhibits from interviews we've conducted to allow the public to know what we know. These materials, taken in their entirety, provide the most complete public picture of the events surrounding the meeting to date. Americans can now review this unfiltered information and arrive at their own conclusions.

We know you are eager to arrive at your own conclusions, but perhaps not quite as eager to closely read thousands of pages of dense documents. So here are the highlights from today's document release. (If you need a refresher on the general contours of the meeting, which was arranged on the premise that Veselnitskaya would provide "dirt" on Hillary Clinton, check out our explainer from last summer.)

Don Jr. May Have Talked To His Dad Right After Talking To Emin Agalarov About The Meeting

4:04 PM: Emin Agalarov calls Don Jr. to discuss Veselnitskaya meeting

4:27: Don. Jr has a four minute call with someone at a blocked number

He told Senate investigators he didn't remember who was on that second call pic.twitter.com/12ru1fWAPo — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 16, 2018

Phone records show that Donald Trump Jr. had two phone calls with Emin Agalarov, the Russian pop star/real estate scion who helped broker the meeting, on June 6. In between those two phone calls, he had a call with a blocked number. Don Jr. insisted during his testimony​ that he couldn't remember whom he talked to in between his calls with Emin, and that he couldn't recall talking to his dad about the meeting. However, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski separately testified before a different congressional committee that "Trump's primary residence has a blocked line," as Senate Democrats point out in a summary of their findings. It seems possible, if not probable, that Don Jr. talked to his dad about the meeting before the meeting took place.

Paul Manafort Took Cryptic Notes During The Meeting

The notes that Paul Manafort took during the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting. https://t.co/8YPYZ0AC4H pic.twitter.com/H9XPipqQ97 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 16, 2018

Paul Manafort, who was Trump's campaign manager at the time of the meeting, refused to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee or submit written statements about the meeting. But he did submit a single page to the committee — typed-up notes he allegedly wrote down during the meeting. The notes are hard to make sense of, but they do contain a misspelling of the word "illicit."

The Meeting Infuriated Jared Kushner And Embarrassed Rob Goldstone

Rob Goldstone, the British entertainment publicist who helped set up the meeting, testified that Veselnitskaya did not present any dirt on Clinton during the meeting, but instead discussed the US sanctions against Russia created by the Magnitsky Act. Goldstone testified that Jared Kushner appeared "infuriated" by Veselnitskaya's presentation during the meeting. (The Daily Beast first reported on this bit of testimony.)

Goldstone also testified that he felt embarrassed by the meeting, and said as much to Emin Agalarov right afterwards.

The President Helped Don Jr. Craft His Statement About The Meeting

Don Jr. appears to have admitted to the Judiciary Committee that his father likely played a role in drafting that statement lying to America about the real reason for the Trump Tower meeting: pic.twitter.com/WFEo8Gl1up — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) May 16, 2018

After reporters first broke the news in July 2017 that the meeting had taken place a year earlier, Don Jr. released an initial statement insisting that the meeting was about "the adoption of Russian children." (He later came clean about the fact that the meeting was supposed to be about dirt on the Clinton campaign.) In his Senate testimony, Don Jr. admitted that his father contributed to the initial, incomplete statement "through Hope Hicks."

Everyone Seems To Have Freaked Out Once The Existence Of The Meeting Threatened To Become Public

Anyway it’s striking how freaked out Goldstone was minutes after that conversation with Garten, sending a reproachful email to Emin Agalarov. One odd note—he references a meeting in October, when the meeting we know of took place in June. Just a lapse of memory? pic.twitter.com/ZyteYjZrM7 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 16, 2018

Goldstone seemed to get cold feet once federal investigators began sniffing around about the meeting, writing in an email to Emin that the meeting "is causing massive problems," that he always thought it "was an awful idea and a terrible meeting," and that it was "a really potentially serious situation." "I am really not happy being put in this situation with federal attorneys investigating etc," he concluded. (As for the fact that the email said the meeting took place in October rather than June: Goldstone testified that it was just a slip and that he meant June.)

July 2017: In the wake of all the news about the Trump Tower meeting breaking, a very emo Emin Agalarov is mad at his father for trashing the Trump relationship. https://t.co/DN1uOIpyvN pic.twitter.com/aHBuM2FBaE — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 16, 2018

Emin, meanwhile, IMed with a colleague after the news broke to express regret about the meeting and the way the story shook out. "I'm fine just really upset that my dad never listens to me and an amazing relationship that I've been establishing for a few years with mr T has been thrown down the drain," he wrote.

Someone Emailed One Of The Participants After The Story Broke Why Don Jr. Was 'Admitting To Collusion'

Ike Kaveladze, who attended the email on behalf of Agas Agalarov (Emin's dad), received an email with the subject line "dt jr" asking "Why did he release this e-mail admitting to collusion?" after Don Jr. released some of the emails he sent about the meeting last July. We don't know who the sender was because their name has been redacted.

Kaveladze expanded on this in his testimony -- said he believes the sender was referring to something he saw on TV. pic.twitter.com/qAwUuhxtej — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 16, 2018

In his testimony, Kavaladze said that this person "was watching television, and when the email was released, there were discussions about collusion. I guess that's what he meant."

Anthony Scaramucci Reached Out To Goldstone Out Of The Blue To Offer Help

(email from Scaramucci to Goldstone in July 2017) pic.twitter.com/zqDH8payYu — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) May 16, 2018

Remember Anthony Scaramucci? Trump press secretary, lasted 10 days last summer? Well, after the story about the Trump Tower meeting broke last summer, he emailed Goldstone to say "my door is always open" and "I don't envision any issues we can't ride out." Weird!

Don Jr. Doesn't Know His Own Telephone Number

You may or may not agree that this is juicy, but we think it's pretty hilarious that Don Jr. testified that he doesn't know his own home phone number.