What Exactly Is Going On With The Legal Battle Between Trump And Stormy Daniels?

By now, just about everyone knows that adult film performer Stormy Daniels (née Stephanie Clifford) allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006. But in the past week or so, it's become increasingly difficult to keep up with the escalating game of cat and mouse between Daniels and Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. Here's what we know.

Shortly Before The 2016 Election, Daniels Signed A Nondisclosure Agreement With Trump's Lawyer

During the campaign, a number of journalists began asking Daniels about her relationship with Trump, according to the Washington Post. Cohen found out that reporters were sniffing around, and he arranged a "hush agreement" with Daniels. In exchange for her silence, Daniels received $130,000.

Somehow, news of the agreement got out anyway. In January of this year, the Wall Street Journal reported that Cohen had made the suspicious-looking $130,000 payment to Daniels, citing interviews with "people familiar with the matter."

A few days later, In Touch published an interview that it had conducted with Daniels about her encounter with Trump back in 2011 but never published.



In February, Cohen Acknowledged That He Paid Daniels $130,000

After news broke of Cohen's $130,000 payment to Daniels, a government watchdog group called Common Cause filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission, alleging that the payment constituted an "in-kind" contribution to the Trump campaign. In mid-February, Cohen issued statements to the FEC and the New York Times acknowledging the payment but denying that Trump was involved and refusing to say what the payment was for.

"Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly," Mr. Cohen said in a statement to The New York Times. "The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone."

He declined to answer several follow-up questions, including whether Mr. Trump had been aware that Mr. Cohen made the payment, why he made the payment or whether he had made similar payments to other people over the years.

Needless to say, the idea that Cohen had paid Daniels for no particular reason and without Trump's consent or knowledge struck many people as implausible. It was later reported that Cohen had privately complained to friends about not being reimbursed by Trump for the payment around the time of the election, undermining Cohen's claim that Trump didn't know about the payment.

Cohen Preemptively Filed For A Restraining Order Against Daniels

Though Daniels still hadn't spoken on the record about her affair with Trump since the 2016 agreement was signed, Cohen obtained a restraining order against her from an "emergency arbitrator" on February 27. The restraining order, which you can read in full here, refers to Daniels using the pseudonym Peggy Peterson and basically reiterates that she is not allowed to discuss anything in the confidential settlement she signed in October 2016. According to the New York Times, Daniels (whom the Times refers to as Clifford) was shocked by the restraining order, and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said that he didn't consider it valid.

The restraining order took her by surprise. A close friend of Ms. Clifford's, J. D. Barrale, said in an interview that she learned Mr. Cohen initiated arbitration proceedings when she landed on a flight from Los Angeles to Texas. "She was shocked," Mr. Barrale said.

Mr. Avenatti said Ms. Clifford had "never even been provided an opportunity to respond" to Mr. Cohen's action in arbitration.



Daniels Then Sued For 'Declaratory Relief' From The Agreement

After Cohen obtained the restraining order against Daniels, she decided to ignore it and sue for "declaratory relief" from her 2016 agreement — basically, she wants a court to declare it invalid. The lawsuit states that Daniels had an "intimate relationship" with Trump in 2006 and 2007, and it contains the full text of the October 2016 settlement (which refers to Daniels as Peggy Peterson and Trump as David Dennison).

The lawsuit says: "Mr. Trump, with the assistance of his attorney, Mr. Cohen, aggressively sought to silence Ms. Clifford as part of an effort to avoid her telling the truth, thus helping to ensure he won the presidential election."

Cohen has previously denied that the payment breached campaign finance law. But the lawsuit raises new accusations against Cohen, saying that "through intimidation and coercive tactics," he caused Daniels this year to sign a statement denying the affair. The suit says Cohen has continued to try to "intimidate" Daniels into keeping quiet in recent weeks as reports about the deal and Daniels's relationship with Trump have leaked out and Daniels has given television interviews.

Daniels argues that the 2016 settlement is invalid both because Trump never signed it — allegedly "so he could later, if need be, publicly disavow any knowledge of the Hush Agreement" — and because Cohen violated the confidentiality of the agreement by acknowledging it in February. You can read the full text of the lawsuit here.



Legal Experts Are Skeptical Of Daniels' Argument That The Settlement Is Invalid Because Trump Didn't Sign It

As Slate's Scott Pilutik explains, a court might decide that Trump's signature or lack thereof doesn't matter, since Cohen and Daniels both signed the agreement and Daniels accepted the $130,000 from Cohen.

[I]f Clifford deposited the check, the court might view that act as a unilateral ratification of her end of the agreement. If a court interprets the parties' conduct as evincing the existence of a contract, it wouldn't then matter whether either party signed.



Whether Clifford's attorney is right involves an area of contract law most lawyers last encountered on their first-year exam, known as the "statute of frauds." Each state has its own such statute and they're largely similar, but essentially it requires that certain types of contracts must be signed in writing by both parties. It's well-established that a court can find a contract even where neither party signs simply by the conduct of the parties, though this rule is somewhat constrained in contracts governed by the statue of frauds. If a court deems this agreement as falling outside the statue of frauds, then Trump's lack of signature might not matter.



If a judge finds that the 2016 agreement is valid, it could force Daniels to hash it out with Cohen in private arbitration, where she could be required to pay out stiff penalties — the agreement states that she has to pay Trump $1,000,000 every time she breaches the contract.

Trump Got Dragged Into The Battle When His Press Secretary Acknowledged The Agreement

If it's true that Trump refused to sign the agreement in order to maintain plausible deniability about being involved in it, then White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stepped in it when she said this week that the arbitration was decided in Trump's favor. An anonymous White House source told CNN that Trump is displeased that Sanders was unable to maintain his flimsy facade of innocence.

On Wednesday, Sanders told reporters that the arbitration was won "in the President's favor." The statement is an admission that the nondisclosure agreement exists, and that it directly involves the President. It is the first time the White House has admitted the President was involved in any way with Daniels. "POTUS is very unhappy," the source said. "Sarah gave the Stormy Daniels storyline steroids yesterday."



