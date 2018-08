On Monday, President Trump announced that the US and Mexico had reached an agreement on a new trade deal, which Trump said will replace NAFTA. Full details for the agreement along with Canada's future involvement remain to be seen.

But more importantly, Trump tried to get outgoing Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on speakerphone. It did not go smoothly:

so just as an experiment I put the president's ~supremely~ awkward oval office moment to the @VeepHBO closing credits theme song just now. uhh it works v well. pic.twitter.com/uWO5d7EVTF — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) August 27, 2018

You can watch the original, "Veep"-free version here.