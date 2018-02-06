Trump Says 'Let's Have A Shutdown' Over Immigration

In a White House roundtable over MS-13 gang violence, an issue that has become a proxy for immigration policy for the Trump administration, President Trump appeared to threaten a government shutdown over immigration "loopholes," saying, "If we don't get rid of these loopholes... let's have a shutdown. We'll do a shutdown and it's worth it for this country."



BREAKING: President Trump on immigration: “If we don’t get rid of these loopholes... let’s have a shutdown, we’ll do a shutdown, and it's worth it for our country. I’d love to see a shutdown if we don’t get this stuff taken care of.” pic.twitter.com/WbCAPUUf5m — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 6, 2018

One "loophole" that Trump is referring to is a law that allows unaccompanied minors who come to the US border to receive special protections in the US if they are fleeing violence or abuse in their home country. Some of these immigrants have ended up joining the MS-13 gang.

The statement comes ahead of the new funding bill deadline this Thursday. The House is scheduled to vote on a temporary extension despite having no deal on DACA, which Trump terminated. Last month, Senate Democrats refused to vote on a funding bill that didn't offer a replacement for the program.

Earlier, President Trump's Chief Of Staff John Kelly made controversial statement on immigration of his own, saying that Trump will not extend the March 5th deadline for when DACA protections and permits begin to expire for DREAMers.

In his State Of The Union address, President Trump asked Congress to pass an immigration deal that would give 1.8 million DREAMers a path to citizenship, expanding coverage from DACA, while also passing controversial border security and immigration legislation that would tighten the country's borders. Chief of Staff Kelly said "no one expected" Trump's proposed expansion of the policy, and that "“The difference between [690,000] and 1.8 million were the people that some would say were too afraid to sign up, others would say were too lazy to get off their asses, but they didn’t sign up."



