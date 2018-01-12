Here's How Politicians Are Reacting To Trump's Calling African Nations 'Shithole Countries'

In what's become a familiar ritual whenever the president says something racist or otherwise offensive, politicians from both parties have issued statements condemning Trump's description of African countries as "shithole countries" and his insulting comments about Haiti and El Salvador in a bipartisan meeting about immigration policy yesterday. Well, not all politicians from both parties — a few Republicans punted, and one even defended Trump's comments. (Looking at you, Steve King of Iowa.) Here's how senators, representatives and other prominent public servants have reacted.

Democrats

Senator Dick Durbin

More from Minority Whip Dick Durbin: Trump “said things which were hate filled, vile and racist” https://t.co/m8X5UmxdaB — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) January 12, 2018

Senate Minority Whip Durbin (D-IL), who was in the meeting at which Trump made the racist comments, confirmed to CNN that Trump asked "Do we need more Haitians?" and repeatedly called African countries "shitholes." He called these comments "hate-filled, vile and racist."

​As Senator Graham made his presentation, the president interrupted him several times with questions and in the course of his comments said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist... I cannot believe that in the history of the White House, in that Oval Office, any President has ever spoken words that I personally heard our President speak yesterday. You've seen the comments in the press. I've not read one of them that's inaccurate. To no surprise, the President started tweeting this morning, denying that he used those words. It is not true. he said these hate-filled things, and he said them repeatedly.

Senator Kamala Harris

Senator Harris (D-CA) tweeted that immigrants from Haiti, Africa and elsewhere should not be "demeaned and insulted."

Immigrants from countries across the globe - including and especially those from Haiti and all parts of Africa - have helped build this country. They should be welcomed and celebrated, not demeaned and insulted. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) January 11, 2018

Unless you're Native American or your ancestors were kidnapped and brought over on slave ships, everyone in this country has an immigrant background. We are a nation of immigrants. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) January 11, 2018

Representative Al Green

Representative Green (D-TX), who has previously introduced articles of impeachment for Trump, wrote, "Talk is cheap" and promised to re-introduce a resolution to impeach the president.

@realDonaldTrump, sir, you continue to bring disrepute and dishonor upon the presidency and our country with your bigotry. Have you no shame? #RepealandReplaceTrump https://t.co/mNEY22I9VD — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) January 12, 2018

Congressional condemnation of racist bigotry is not enough. In Congress, talk is cheap-it’s how we vote that counts. Next week, I will again bring a resolution to impeach @realDonaldTrump. I will put my vote where my mouth is. #RepealandReplaceTrump — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) January 12, 2018

Representative Karen Bass

Representative Bass (D-CA) minced no words in calling out Trump's racism.

.@realDonaldTrump -- You would never call a predominantly white country a “shithole” because you are unable to see people of color, American or otherwise, as equals. — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) January 11, 2018

Your language plunges our country back into the deep depths of history when espousing racism behind the closed oval office doors was not only permitted, but expected & encouraged. You diminish the presidency and embarrass us to the world. Your idol Andrew Jackson would be proud. — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) January 11, 2018

Representative Jim McGovern

Representative McGovern (D-MA) wrote that Trump "is a racist" and called on Republicans to denounce his comments.

America's president is a racist and this is the proof. His hateful rhetoric has no place in the @WhiteHouse



Every single Republican must denounce these comments now. https://t.co/9eOyAcAxeF — Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 11, 2018

Republicans

Representative Barbara Comstock

Representative Comstock (R-VA) said she "can't defend what the President reportedly said" and quoted Ronald Reagan in a statement.

Barbara Comstock, among the most vulnerable GOP reps in 2018: "I can't defend what the President reportedly said." pic.twitter.com/rgjxGzV7tn — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) January 12, 2018

Representative Steve King

Representative Steve King (R-IA), one of the most openly racist members of Congress, tweeted defiantly in defense of Trump's "shithole" comment.

Hang in there Mr. President @realDonaldTrump. If those countries aren’t as you described, Democrats should be happy to deport criminal aliens back to them. &End #AnchorBabies, too. — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) January 12, 2018

Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele

In an appearance on MSNBC, former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele said yes when asked whether he thinks Trump is racist.

"Yeah, I do," Steele said. "At this point… the evidence is controvertible."

Steele also said Trump uses race as a tool "to move people emotionally to a space where he wants them to be to get a reaction out of them."

"There are a whole lot of folks like Donald Trump," Steele said. "White folks in this country who have a problem with the browning of America…When they talk about [wanting] their country back, they are talking about a country that was very safely white, less brown and less committed to that browning process."

Representative Mia Love

Representative Mia Love (R-UT), the first Haitian-American person elected to the House of Representatives, released a statement calling Trump's comments "unkind, divisive, elitist" and "unacceptable."

Here is my statement on the President’s comments today: pic.twitter.com/EdtsFjc2zL — Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) January 11, 2018

Senator Orrin Hatch

Senator Hatch (R-UT), who recently announced his forthcoming retirement, issued a mild statement asking for "a more detailed explanation regarding the President's comments."

HATCH: “I look forward to getting a more detailed explanation regarding the President’s comments. Part of what makes America so special is that we welcome the best and brightest in the world, regardless of their country of origin.” #utpol — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) January 11, 2018

Senator James Lankford

Senator Lankford (R-OK) released a statement calling Trump's comments "disappointing."

If these comments are accurate, they are disappointing. I would not talk about nations like this, because I believe the people of those countries are made in the image of God and have worth and human dignity.



Ohio Governor John Kasich

Kasich, a former presidential candidate, called for "respectful rhetoric" around immigration.

America was built on the backs of immigrants from around the globe. We must honor that history, not reject it. It starts with respectful rhetoric and signing bipartisan DACA legislation. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) January 11, 2018

Senator Tim Scott

Senator Scott (R-SC), the only black Republican in the Senate, called the comments "disappointing" and asserted, "Our strength lies in our diversity."

.@SenatorTimScott in a statement to @ABC - “Our strength lies in our diversity...to deny these facts would be to ignore the brightest part of our history.” pic.twitter.com/IN4VBt1fNm — Mariam Khan (@MKhan47) January 12, 2018



