Senator In Meeting Says Trump 'Shithole' Comment Really Happened, And Other Trump News

Friday, January 12th, Day 357.
Following Report, Trump Denies That He Called Haiti A 'Shithole'
The Report: Thursday evening, The Washington Post reported per several anonymous sources that President Trump asked "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" in response to the suggestion that the administration give temporary protected immigration status back to immigrants from countries such as Haiti and El Salvador. Trump singled out Haitian immigrants, saying "take them out," according to the report.
Senator Dick Durbin (D-Il), who was in the meeting, said the reports were true on Friday morning.
The White House's Response: The White House did not refute the report. Spokesman Raj Shah commented "Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people."
Trump's Response: Trump denied the reports in a series of tweets.
Trump Shoots Down Bipartisan DACA Bill
Friday morning, President Trump criticized a bipartisan plan that he reviewed yesterday that would replace DACA.
The proposed bill reportedly included $2.7 billion in funding for Trump's proposed border wall. Last week, the White House requested $18 billion for the wall. The bill also reportedly contained a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients. According to a Politico report, The White House is also working with a separate bipartisan group of senators.
Trump To Travel To Pennsylvania Next Week To Prevent Another Off-Season Loss
Politico reports that President Trump will travel to Southern Pennsylvania next week to campaign for Rick Saccone in a special House race. Despite the district being deep Trump country, the White House has been closely involved in advising the race in recent weeks, according to the report. Republicans are focusing on the race after Roy Moore's stunning defeat in the Alabama Senate race.
Trump Makes A Lot Of Surprising Claims In Wall Street Journal Interview
In a wide-ranging Wall Street Journal interview, President Trump made a number of surprising claims. Here are the highlights in list format.
1. He said an FBI agent who was taken off the Russia case for texting negative remarks about Trump had committed "treason."
I mean, this is the FBI we’re talking about. I think that is—that is treason. See, that’s treason right there.
2. Trump claimed he has a "very good relationship" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un.
3. Trump wouldn't say whether or not he's directly spoken with Kim Jong Un.
I don’t want to comment on it. I’m not saying I have or haven’t. I just don’t want to comment.
4. Trump feels like Steve Bannon "betrayed" him.
I feel betrayed because you’re not supposed to do that, but I have many people that work for me who were far more important than Steve, right there.