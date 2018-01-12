Senator In Meeting Says Trump 'Shithole' Comment Really Happened, And Other Trump News

Friday, January 12th, Day 357.

Following Report, Trump Denies That He Called Haiti A 'Shithole'

The Report: Thursday evening, The Washington Post reported per several anonymous sources that President Trump asked "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" in response to the suggestion that the administration give temporary protected immigration status back to immigrants from countries such as Haiti and El Salvador. Trump singled out Haitian immigrants, saying "take them out," according to the report.

Senator Dick Durbin (D-Il), who was in the meeting, said the reports were true on Friday morning.

BREAKING: Democrat Sen. Durbin, who was in meeting with Pres. Trump: "He said these hate-filled things." https://t.co/yUHQuZIOCm pic.twitter.com/s9fMhtcguR — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 12, 2018

The White House's Response: The White House did not refute the report. Spokesman Raj Shah commented "Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people."



Trump's Response: Trump denied the reports in a series of tweets.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Trump Shoots Down Bipartisan DACA Bill

Friday morning, President Trump criticized a bipartisan plan that he reviewed yesterday that would replace DACA.

The so-called bipartisan DACA deal presented yesterday to myself and a group of Republican Senators and Congressmen was a big step backwards. Wall was not properly funded, Chain & Lottery were made worse and USA would be forced to take large numbers of people from high crime..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

....countries which are doing badly. I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs. I want to fund our military, not do a Dem defund.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

The proposed bill reportedly included $2.7 billion in funding for Trump's proposed border wall. Last week, the White House requested $18 billion for the wall. The bill also reportedly contained a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients. According to a Politico report, The White House is also working with a separate bipartisan group of senators.

Trump To Travel To Pennsylvania Next Week To Prevent Another Off-Season Loss

Politico reports that President Trump will travel to Southern Pennsylvania next week to campaign for Rick Saccone in a special House race. Despite the district being deep Trump country, the White House has been closely involved in advising the race in recent weeks, according to the report. Republicans are focusing on the race after Roy Moore's stunning defeat in the Alabama Senate race.

Trump Makes A Lot Of Surprising Claims In Wall Street Journal Interview

In a wide-ranging Wall Street Journal interview, President Trump made a number of surprising claims. Here are the highlights in list format.

1. He said an FBI agent who was taken off the Russia case for texting negative remarks about Trump had committed "treason."

I mean, this is the FBI we’re talking about. I think that is—that is treason. See, that’s treason right there.

2. Trump claimed he has a "very good relationship" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un.

3. Trump wouldn't say whether or not he's directly spoken with Kim Jong Un.

I don’t want to comment on it. I’m not saying I have or haven’t. I just don’t want to comment.



4. Trump feels like Steve Bannon "betrayed" him.

I feel betrayed because you’re not supposed to do that, but I have many people that work for me who were far more important than Steve, right there.





