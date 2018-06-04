Can Trump Really Pardon Himself? Here's What Legal Experts Say

​This morning, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he believes he has an absolute right to pardon himself:

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

This tweet came a day after the president's top attorney, Rudy Giuliani, told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that Trump "probably" has the right to pardon himself, and two days after the New York Times published a memo in which Trump's legal team asserted that Trump has absolute authority over federal investigations.

It may be hard to remember now, but way back in the innocent days of July 2017, the Washington Post reported that Trump had "asked his advisers about his power to pardon aides, family members and even himself" in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. This revelation set off a debate about whether the president can really pardon himself — a debate that continues to this day. Here's what legal scholars are saying about whether Trump's pardon power extends to himself.

Yes, Trump Can Pardon Himself

George Washington University professor Jonathan Turley argues that the Constitution gives the president unlimited power to pardon any federal crime. Writing in USA Today, Turley suggests that, just as no one can override Congress's ability to impeach officeholders, no one can override the president's ability to pardon anyone he wishes, including himself.

Article II, Section 2, of the Constitution, states the pardon power as allowing a president to "grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment." There is no language specifying who may or may not be the subject of a pardon. The president is simply given the power to pardon any federal crime...

A simple line is drawn in the Constitution: Impeachments concern the office holder while pardons concern the individual. A president can pardon someone who is not even charged with a crime, but that pardon for a judge or an executive branch official will not bar their removal from office.



[USA Today]

Similarly, former assistant US attorney and National Review contributing editor Andrew C. McCarthy argues that the framing of Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution makes it clear that the Founding Fathers wanted the president to have the power to pardon himself.

It is obvious that the Framers understood they were permitting the president to pardon himself. The Pardon Clause says that while the president may pardon any federal offense, this does not extend to "Cases of Impeachment." The Framers thus expressly considered a presidents potential use of the pardon power to benefit himself. The only limit they imposed on such self-dealing was to prevent the president from blocking his own impeachment, not his own prosecution. On this score, bear in mind that at the time of the Constitution’s adoption, there was no sprawling federal criminal justice system; it was expected that almost all crimes would be prosecuted at the state level. Nevertheless, if the Framers wanted to prevent a president from blocking his own federal prosecution, just as they took pains to block him from preventing his own impeachment, they would have said so.



[PJ Media]

No, Trump Can't Pardon Himself

The legal argument that a president cannot pardon himself hinges on the definition of the word "pardon," which is almost always used as a transitive verb — you pardon someone else, not yourself. Diane Marie Amann of the University of Georgia, speaking to Vox, harked back to the logic underpinning a Watergate-era memo in which the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel opined that the president cannot pardon himself.



"I beg your pardon." That standard phrasing exposes the oddity of the notion that a person may pardon himself. One simply does not say, "Pardon me," while standing in front of a mirror. This also holds true in our government — in John Adams's words, "a government of laws and not of men."

To permit the elected leader of that government to absolve himself of wrongdoing — perhaps, for good measure, to do so on a weekly basis — would erode the bedrock of our Constitution.

[Vox]

Meanwhile, Laurence H. Tribe, Richard Painter and Norman Eisen suggest that that the impeachment exception in the Constitution's section on the presidential pardon, combined with the fact that impeachment has no bearing on whether an individual can be prosecuted, mean that the Framers didn't want the president to be able to pardon himself.



The Constitution specifically bars the president from using the pardon power to prevent his own impeachment and removal. It adds that any official removed through impeachment remains fully subject to criminal prosecution. That provision would make no sense if the president could pardon himself.

The pardon provision of the Constitution is there to enable the president to act essentially in the role of a judge of another person's criminal case, and to intervene on behalf of the defendant when the president determines that would be equitable...

In all such instances, however, the president is acting as a kind of super-judge and making a decision about someone else's conduct, the justice of someone else's sentence or whether it is in the national interest to prosecute someone else. He is not making a decision about himself.

[The Washington Post]

It's Complicated

Many more legal scholars believe that we simply cannot know whether the president has the authority to pardon himself because it's always been an academic question until now. Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson told Vox that the notion of a presidential self-pardon "exists in gray area" until and unless the courts rule on it.

This is not an issue which the courts have been asked to answer. Why? Because a president is rarely in the position of asking whether he will pardon himself.

The Constitution means whatever the courts say it means. If the US Supreme Court decided tomorrow that the word "emolument" actually means "sunglasses," then that is the law of the land. Congress would have to ratify an amendment to the Constitution to change or override that interpretation.

[Vox]